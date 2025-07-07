PRACTICE GROWTH PARTNER’S LANA MANGANIELLO NAMED AMONG SAN DIEGO BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2025 WOMEN OF INFLUENCE IN LAW

Strategic advisor and advocate for equity and access to justice recognized as one of only two non-lawyers on this year’s list

Through her work, Manganiello is shaping the future of the legal profession, helping lawyers grow in ways that are aligned with purpose, values, and long-term impact.” — San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law firm consulting group Practice Growth Partner announced today that its founder, Lana Manganiello, is recognized among the San Diego Business Journal’s 2025 Women of Influence in Law. This annual honor recognizes outstanding leaders who are shaping the legal industry through professional excellence, innovation, and community impact.As the principal of Practice Growth Partner, Manganiello serves as a strategic advisor and growth coach to law firms and attorneys nationwide, helping build client-centered practices through intentional legal business development , relationship building, and visibility strategies.This recognition comes at a time when access to justice and the role of the legal profession in upholding democracy are more critical than ever. As one of only two non-lawyers on the list, Manganiello continues to champion a more inclusive, values-driven profession, strengthening the way lawyers grow their practices and lead within their communities.Manganiello is also the author of Careers in Business Law: Forging Your Path to Success, published by the American Bar Association last year, which offers a practical guide for lawyers to create fulfilling, sustainable careers.In addition to her consulting work, she serves as Board Member and Immediate Past President of the legal services organization Counsel for Justice , and sits on the boards of the San Diego County Bar Foundation and the Legal Marketing Association’s Western Region.“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women who are driving meaningful change in the legal field,” said Manganiello. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to support lawyers and legal organizations that do work essential to our communities and to the health of our democracy.”About Practice Growth PartnerPractice Growth Partner is a business development and strategy consultancy serving law firms and attorneys nationwide. Founded by Lana Manganiello, the firm provides training, coaching, and outsourced strategic planning to help lawyers grow practices that align with their values, relationships, and long-term goals. Learn more at practicegrowthpartner.com.

