Living Your Choice Welcomes Matthew & Annette Young to Manage South Carolina & Pennsylvania with Lazurus Oden In Alabama

Living Your Choice Welcomes Matthew and Annette Young and Lazurus Oden to Strengthen Senior Living Services Across South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Alabama

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice (LYC) is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its team with the addition of Matthew Young and Annette Young, as well as the appointment of Lazurus Oden to manage and strengthen senior living services across South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. Matthew and Annette Young bring over two decades of extensive experience in senior living, offering deep expertise in operational management, family consultation, and personalized decision-making support for seniors Matthew and Annette’s rich industry background has enabled them to assist numerous families and seniors by guiding them through the challenging transition into senior living communities. Their holistic understanding of operational intricacies, combined with compassionate, personalized interactions, has earned them considerable respect within the industry. Their roles will encompass oversight of operations in South Carolina and Pennsylvania, alongside responsibilities as area managers for Alabama, providing essential support to Lazurus Oden and his dedicated team.Lazurus Oden, responsible for managing services in Alabama, joins Living Your Choice with a proven track record in senior care management. Known for his hands-on approach and innovative problem-solving, Oden's leadership is expected to significantly enhance the quality of service and support available to Alabama's senior population. Together, Matthew, Annette, and Lazurus represent a pivotal strengthening of LYC’s operational capacity and service excellence.Founded upon values of deep respect, dignity, and compassion, Living Your Choice has developed a reputation for delivering concierge-level senior living solutions that prioritize individual experiences, needs, and aspirations. The company's unique approach involves carefully tailoring each senior's journey, ensuring it resonates deeply with their personal history and future vision.“Our mission is about empowering seniors and their families,” explained Angela Clark, spokesperson for Living Your Choice. “We understand that choosing senior living arrangements is among the most significant and emotional decisions a family can face. That's why we emphasize personalized interactions alongside technological support, recognizing that face-to-face guidance remains irreplaceable in these moments of transition.”Living Your Choice boasts a comprehensive team of senior living professionals whose combined experience exceeds 100 years. Expertise spans clinical practices, operational management, sales strategies, and marketing initiatives. The distinguished team, led by Angela Clark, includes industry experts Lisa Miller, Julie DeLillo, Keisha Prudent, Matthew Young, Annette Young, and Lazurus Oden. Collectively, this seasoned group ensures an exceptional standard of service and support, surpassing traditional senior living placement services.Recognized nationally, Living Your Choice continues to expand its influence and operations across the country, forming strong partnerships with senior living providers. These providers recognize the immense value LYC brings in assisting their clients through smooth and thoughtful transitions.As a proudly women-owned business, Living Your Choice remains committed to diversity and growth, actively welcoming new talent. Prospective employees interested in joining this dynamic and dedicated team can visit the careers section of the company website at www.livingyourchoice.com About Living Your ChoiceLiving Your Choice specializes in guiding seniors and families through the complexities of senior living decisions with unparalleled personalized care and concierge-level service. Prioritizing individual preferences and customized solutions, LYC ensures each senior embarks on their next life chapter confidently and comfortably.

