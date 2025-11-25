All American Outdoor Living to Open New Scottsdale Showroom in Q2 2026 as Part of Major Expansion

All American Outdoor Living

All American Outdoor Living announces a new Scottsdale showroom opening in 2026, strengthening its family-owned legacy of quality outdoor furnishings.

We are excited to expand our presence in Scottsdale and continue serving Arizona families with the highest-quality outdoor living solutions.” — Todd Singer, President, All American Outdoor Living

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All American Outdoor Living , the Valley’s trusted family-owned destination for premium outdoor furnishings since 1973, is proud to announce the opening of a new showroom in the second quarter of 2026, located at 15425 N Greenway Hayden Loop in Scottsdale, Arizona. This expansion marks a significant milestone for All American Outdoor Living as it continues to grow its footprint while honoring more than five decades of service, craftsmanship, and community commitment.Through cycles of economic uncertainty, All American Outdoor Living has remained resilient by offering reasonable pricing, exceptional service, and the kind of design expertise that only a multi-generation family business can provide. By focusing on long-lasting value and personalized guidance, the Singer family has helped Arizona homeowners create outdoor spaces that feel like true extensions of their homes.The new Scottsdale showroom will expand All American Outdoor Living’s ability to showcase an extensive lineup of world-class outdoor furniture and accessory brands. Customers will be able to explore designer collections from Bernhardt, Castelle, Tropitone , Sunset West, Harbour Outdoor, Azzurro Living, Berlin Gardens, Kingsley Bate, Ratana, Seaside Casual, Patio Renaissance, Prism Hardscapes, Tupelo Goods, Treasure Garden, Tuuci Umbrella, Frankford Umbrella, Elaine Smith, Four Hands, and more—all thoughtfully curated to deliver style, comfort, and durability for every type of outdoor living space.As one of the second-largest patio furniture retailers in Arizona, the fifth-largest outdoor living specialist in the Southwest, and among the top 15 outdoor furniture and accessory retailers in the nation, All American Outdoor Living continues to invest in showrooms that offer more than just products. The new Scottsdale location will provide a full-service experience, including complimentary design consultations, custom fabric and finish options, and guidance on everything from dining and lounge layouts to shade solutions and fire features.For more than 50 years, the Singer family has been honored to serve the “Valley” community and customers across Arizona. That same community-minded philosophy—rooted in integrity, philanthropy, and a desire to contribute to their neighbors’ health, happiness, and well-being—remains at the heart of every decision the company makes.The new Scottsdale showroom, opening in 2026, will further strengthen All American Outdoor Living’s legacy as the premier destination for outdoor comfort, style, and quality across Arizona.

