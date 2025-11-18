Living Your Choice Welcomes Senior Living Expert Christina Neall to Serve Orange County, California Families

Living Your Choice Christina Neall, newest member of Living Your Choice Angela Clark, New President of Strategic Digital Systems

With over 25 years of experience, Christina Neall joins Living Your Choice to guide seniors and their families through life’s major transitions.

Christina truly lives our mission—her decades of experience and human-centered approach ensure families gain trusted expertise and a caring ally at every stage of their care journey.” — Angela L. Clark

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice proudly welcomes Christina Neall as a Family Concierge Specialist , expanding the company’s reach across Southern California. With more than 25 years of experience in the senior living industry, Christina brings unmatched expertise, compassion, and dedication to helping seniors and their loved ones navigate one of life’s most significant decisions with grace and confidence.Throughout her distinguished career, Christina has guided countless families through the process of selecting the right senior living environment—one that fits their emotional, social, and medical needs. Her approach is grounded in empathy and understanding, ensuring that each family she serves feels seen, heard, and supported every step of the way. Known for her ability to build authentic relationships, she is committed to transforming what can often be an overwhelming process into one rooted in trust and care.Christina’s passion for senior living is more than professional—it’s personal. Inspired by the wisdom and resilience of older adults, she believes that every individual’s story deserves to be honored. When not assisting families, she can be found by the ocean with her camera, capturing life’s beauty and celebrating meaningful moments with her own family.Her addition strengthens Living Your Choice’s ongoing mission: to ensure that families never face the challenges of senior living alone. With Christina leading efforts in Orange County, local seniors now have an experienced, compassionate advocate ready to guide them toward a brighter, more supported future.

