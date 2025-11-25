Living Your Choice Welcomes Clearwater-Based Family Concierge Specialist Nicole Castañeda to Serve Tampa Bay Families

Living Your Choice Nicole Castaneda - Family Concierge Specialist Angela Clark, New President of Strategic Digital Systems

With 15 years of experience, Nicole Castañeda brings compassionate, hospitality-driven family support to the Tampa Bay region.

Nicole’s heartfelt approach and hospitality-driven experience bring extraordinary value to the families we serve in Tampa Bay.” — Angela L. Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice , a trusted leader in senior living guidance and family support services, proudly announces the addition of Family Concierge Specialist Nicole Castañeda to its dedicated team serving Clearwater and the Greater Tampa Bay region.With 15 years of experience, Nicole blends her strong background in hospitality with a heartfelt commitment to helping families navigate some of life’s most important decisions. Known for her warm and welcoming nature, Nicole connects deeply with the individuals she serves, ensuring every interaction is grounded in compassion, professionalism, and genuine care.Nicole’s approach is rooted in attentiveness and empathy. She takes pride in creating meaningful experiences for families, helping each person feel valued, supported, and empowered throughout their senior living journey. Her enlightened spirit and dedication to personalized service make her a trusted partner for families seeking clarity, comfort, and honest guidance.“Nicole’s heartfelt approach and hospitality-driven experience bring extraordinary value to the families we serve in Tampa Bay,” said Angela L. Clark, Founder and CEO of Living Your Choice. “Her ability to make people feel seen, heard, and supported is exactly what families need when making important decisions about senior care.”Outside of her professional work, Nicole embraces the Florida lifestyle. She enjoys fitness, traveling to new destinations, and spending time at the beach with her two children—soaking up the sunshine and creating lasting memories. Her positive energy and enthusiasm for life inspire those around her and shine through in every interaction with the families she supports.Living Your Choice continues its mission of providing no-cost, compassionate senior living navigation, offering families personalized guidance through independent living, assisted living, memory care, and supportive services. The addition of Nicole strengthens the organization’s presence in Tampa Bay and reinforces its commitment to helping families make confident, informed decisions.Families looking to connect with Nicole can learn more at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.