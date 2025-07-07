Derby Barracks/ Missing Person *UPDATE*

**UPDATE**

**Danielle has been located.**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE:

Missing Person

CASE#: 25A5003602

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE: 07/04/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Unknown location

MISSING PERSON: Danielle Lemieux

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/06/25, Vermont State Police Derby Troopers were advised by family that Danielle Lemieux, 32 years old of Derby, VT had left her residence on Darling Hill Rd on 07/04/2025 hours and had not been seen since. It was reported Danielle left the residence operating a blue 2011 Ford Fiesta bearing VT registration V374E.

Danielle is approximately 5’02” with brown/red shoulder length hair, wearing black shorts and black shirt with white lettering stating “Alburritos”. Danielle may be in the Littleton, NH or northeastern VT areas.