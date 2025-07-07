Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Missing Person *UPDATE*

**UPDATE**

 

**Danielle has been located.**

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE:

 

Missing Person

 

CASE#: 25A5003602

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice 

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881 

 

DATE: 07/04/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Unknown location

 

MISSING PERSON: Danielle Lemieux

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 07/06/25, Vermont State Police Derby Troopers were advised by family that Danielle Lemieux, 32 years old of Derby, VT had left her residence on Darling Hill Rd on 07/04/2025 hours and had not been seen since.  It was reported Danielle left the residence operating a blue 2011 Ford Fiesta bearing VT registration V374E.

 

Danielle is approximately 5’02” with brown/red shoulder length hair, wearing black shorts and black shirt with white lettering stating “Alburritos”.  Danielle may be in the Littleton, NH or northeastern VT areas.

 

 

 

 

