Derby Barracks/ Missing Person *UPDATE*
**UPDATE**
**Danielle has been located.**
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
Missing Person
CASE#: 25A5003602
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE: 07/04/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Unknown location
MISSING PERSON: Danielle Lemieux
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/06/25, Vermont State Police Derby Troopers were advised by family that Danielle Lemieux, 32 years old of Derby, VT had left her residence on Darling Hill Rd on 07/04/2025 hours and had not been seen since. It was reported Danielle left the residence operating a blue 2011 Ford Fiesta bearing VT registration V374E.
Danielle is approximately 5’02” with brown/red shoulder length hair, wearing black shorts and black shirt with white lettering stating “Alburritos”. Danielle may be in the Littleton, NH or northeastern VT areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.