Morristown Takes Center Stage for Lafayette Bicentennial Farewell Tour, July 8–14

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Morristown will play a key role in a nationwide commemoration of one of the most celebrated visits in U.S. history. From July 8–14, the town will host a weeklong series of public events marking the 200th anniversary of General Lafayette’s 1825 Farewell Tour. As part of the American Friends of Lafayette’s (AFL) national reenactment effort, Morristown will offer a rich blend of historical programming, cultural tributes, and family-friendly activities that celebrate Lafayette’s lasting legacy as a champion of democracy and an enduring link between the United States and France.The celebration kicks off on Tuesday, July 8, with Lafayette: Music for the Marquis with an evening concert showcasing selections that honor Lafayette’s life and times.The main festivities continue on Sunday, July 13, beginning at noon on the Morristown Green. History and lineage groups will engage visitors with exhibits and educational displays, followed by a 1:00 PM parade honoring Lafayette and escorting him to a main stage for proclamations, toasts, and tributes. The event will include musical marches, cannon salutes, historic flags, children’s activities, and free ice cream.A highlight of the afternoon will be the world premiere of The Lafayette Suite, composed by Maestro Robert W. Butts and performed by members of the Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey at 2:30 PM. The event concludes at 3:30 PM.On Monday, July 14, Bastille Day and the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s 1825 visit, a public symposium will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Morris County Library. Lafayette scholars, community members, and reenactors will explore his lasting contributions to democracy, human rights, and the abolition of slavery. Registration is available through the AFL website.Other featured programming includes a reenactment banquet at the historic Sansay House on July 14, honoring Lafayette’s 1825 visit. The original banquet was male-only, but this year, community members of all genders are invited to attend, with floral decor once again provided by volunteers from Macculloch Hall.Throughout the weekend, visitors can explore a Lafayette exhibit at the Morristown National Historical Park Museum (30 Washington Place), as well as a special pop-up museum July 12 and 13 at the Women’s Club of Morristown (51 South Street), open from 11 AM to 5 PM. The exhibit will include rare objects and artwork from three noted Lafayette collectors.Lafayette’s connection to Morristown began on May 10, 1780, when he informed General George Washington at the Ford Mansion that France would send vital reinforcements to aid the American cause. His 1825 return drew massive public celebration, with Lafayette hailed as the "Hero of Two Worlds."“The Morris County Historical Society is proud to support this historic celebration,” said Amy Curry, Executive Director of the Morris County Historical Society. “Events like these remind us how deeply this region is tied to our nation’s founding and how important it is to keep that history alive.”"We’re grateful to Morris County and our local partners for making this community celebration possible," said Carol Barkin, Co-chair of the Lafayette Event. "This is more than a reenactment. It’s a celebration of Revolutionary history and the spirit of our community."“Morris County is where America’s fight for independence was sustained through grit, sacrifice and unshakable resolve. As the military capital of the Revolutionary War, our county quite literally helped carry the cause of liberty through its darkest hours,” said Commissioner Christine Myers, member of the Morris County 250th Anniversary Steering Committee. “There is no better place to reflect on the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding than right here — where General Washington and his troops endured two of the harshest winters, where colonial communities rallied behind the dream of freedom, and where the story of American independence truly began.”“We invite everyone to explore this rich history preserved across all 39 of our municipalities and discover the pivotal role each played in shaping our nation. You can start your journey by visiting our Historic Preservation StoryMap , which highlights 129 historically significant sites throughout Morris County!” she added.“As our country begins its Semiquincentennial celebrations, we are proud to highlight Morris County’s pivotal role in the Revolutionary War. Many key events that contributed to our nation’s founding happened right here in Morris County. Historians consider Marquis de Lafayette’s arrival in Morristown in 1780 a turning point in the Revolutionary War. During that visit, he delivered the news to George Washington that France was formally entering the war on the side of the colonies,” said Sarah Neibart, Executive Director of Morris County’s 250th Celebrations. “The Alliance statue on the Green actually depicts this historic event. Years later, Lafayette returned to Morristown hailed a hero. It could not be more fitting that 200 years later from his celebratory trip we are kicking off our 250th Celebrations of our Independence by ‘welcoming him back’ to Morristown.”“Morristown has long been a centerpiece of commerce, culture, and history in New Jersey. Hosting the Lafayette Bicentennial is not just a nod to our past, but a powerful reminder of how public-private partnerships and civic pride continue to shape the future of Morris County. The Morris Chamber is proud to celebrate the legacy of Lafayette alongside so many dedicated community partners,” said Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.Reenactments of Lafayette’s 1825 Farewell Tour are taking place across the 24 states he visited, following his original tour diary. The journey began in Sandy Hook, NJ, in August 2024 and continues through September 2025.To learn more about Lafayette’s Bicentennial Farewell Tour, visit morriscountyhistory.org/lafayette and lafayette200.org. The American Friends of Lafayette, founded in 1932, is dedicated to honoring Lafayette’s legacy and fostering Franco-American friendship.Follow updates at @Morristownloveslafayette on Facebook and Instagram.Thank you to our sponsors, exhibitors, and partners:F.M Kirby Foundation, Sanofi, Morris County Historical Society, Finn & Kim Wentworth, Morris County Tourism Bureau, Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown Partnership, Washington Association of New Jersey, D.A.R. - Morristown, The Society of the Cincinnati-NJ, Rotary of Morristown, The Woman’s Club of Morristown, Sterling Financial Planning, Sons of the Revolution - NJ, Morris County Heritage Commission, Morristown/Morris Township Library, Colonial Musketeers, Wallace House/Old Dutch Parsonage, Sons of the American Revolution - Jockey Hollow, Morristown National Historical Park, Morris County Park Commission, Macculloch Hall, Baroque Orchestra of NJ, Core Creative Placemaking, First Night Morris County

