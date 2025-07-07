New Online Course Launches to Meet Rising Demands for Dementia-Friendly Dental Care

Now Online! Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices Training Course

Training course developed by Minnesota-based experts in dementia and geriatric care; now available online worldwide to dentists, dental staff and students.

We all know that good oral health is vital to overall health. It shouldn’t be compromised because of dementia.” — Maren Levad, Dementia Friendly Initiatives Program Manager at Trellis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States alone, more than 7 million Americans are living with dementia. As this staggering number continues to rise worldwide, Trellis announces a new, online training course developed by Minnesotans to equip dental professionals, students and academic institutions with best practices for dementia dental care. The six-hour, self-paced training, "Creating a Dementia-Friendly Dental Practice: An In-depth Training Program," is now available online from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

“We all know that good oral health is vital to overall health. It shouldn’t be compromised because of dementia,” said Maren Levad, Dementia Friendly Initiatives Program Manager at Minnesota-based Trellis. “We invite all dental professionals and students to participate in training and join the movement of making our communities dementia friendly.”

Led by Stephen K. Shuman, DDS, MS, professor and director of the Division of Hospital and Special Care Dentistry and the Oral Health Services for Older Adults Program at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, and developed by multidisciplinary experts in dementia, the training offers practical, evidence-based and immediately applicable strategies for dental professionals to improve care. The course is offered through the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry’s Continuing Dental Education Program, an American Dental Association Continuing Education Program (ADA CERP) Recognized Provider.

Free, Self-Paced Training with Option for CE Credits

The online training course is free, with an option to earn six continuing education credits for a $300 tuition fee. Training includes illustrated video lectures, realistic case studies, plus knowledge checks and short quizzes. Course highlights include:

-How to recognize and assess signs of dementia in a dental setting.

-Creating a safe and dementia-friendly physical and emotional environment.

-Addressing ethical and legal concerns, including consent processes and capacity assessment.

-Developing effective patient management and communication strategies.

-Developing tailored and realistic dental treatment plans.

-Providing support and education for care partners.

-Connecting patients and care partners with appropriate community resources

Registration: https://dentistry.umn.edu/continuing-dental-education/courses/creating-dementia-friendly-dental-practice-depth-training-program

About Dementia Friendly Community Initiatives from Trellis

Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training is part of a larger initiative from Trellis to foster Dementia Friendly communities. Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training resources have been developed through a collaborative initiative including the Minnesota Dental Association, the University of Minnesota Northstar Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and ACT on Alzheimer’s, a program of Trellis.

