Trellis Announces Best Practices for Dental Offices to Meet Growing Demand for Dementia-Friendly Care

Minnesota Dental Clinicians and Staff Encouraged to Take Advantage of Free, CEU Dementia-Friendly Training

One in nine people age 65 and older in Minnesota has Alzheimer’s dementia according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Trellis is rolling out free training for dementia-friendly dental practices.” — Trellis

ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in nine people age 65 and older in Minnesota has Alzheimer’s dementia according to the Alzheimer’s Association. That number is increasing as the state’s population ages. To meet the growing demand for dementia-friendly dental care, Trellis, along with clinical and community partners, is rolling out free training for dental practices through the Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices program.

This training equips dental professionals with essential knowledge and skills to provide compassionate and effective care to Minnesotans living with dementia. Among many best practices addressed in the training, upon completion dental teams will be prepared to:

● Recognize Dementia and Its Warning Signs

The training empowers dental teams to define dementia, recognize early warning signs, and respond effectively to cognitive changes in their patients.

● Create a Dementia-Friendly Dental Environment

By making practical adjustments to a dental office space, teams can enhance safety, accessibility and overall well-being for patients with dementia.

● Employ Effective Communication Strategies

Dental professionals will learn the best practices for communicating and interacting with patients with dementia, fostering positive patient experiences and reducing anxiety during visits.

● Address Enhanced Needs, Training for Clinicians

A comprehensive course option for clinicians covers in-depth strategies for patient management and care such as ethical considerations, treatment planning and care partner support.

The Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training is available in two formats:

● Core Training (60-90 minutes, 1-1.5 CEUs) – Designed for the entire dental team, covering fundamental dementia-friendly practices.

● Advanced Training (6 hours, 6 CEUs) – Designed for clinicians.

The training can be customized for individual dental clinics or professional conferences and is available at no cost to Minnesota dental professionals. Training is available online or in person. To register, visit https://bit.ly/TrellisDementiaFriendly, email info@actonalz.org, or call 651-917-4643.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiatives from Trellis

Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training is part of a larger initiative from Trellis to foster Dementia Friendly communities. Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training resources have been developed through a collaborative initiative including the Minnesota Dental Association, the University of Minnesota Northstar Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, the University of MN School of Dentistry and ACT on Alzheimer’s, a program of Trellis.

