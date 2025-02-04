MNHS Press Announces a New Reader’s Guide for the Paperback Edition of 'Dear Jacob'

The paperback edition of "Dear Jacob" and the reader's guide is now available

Patty Wetterling’s memoir, co-authored with Joy Baker, invites book clubs and readers to discover hope among tragedy with a new reader's guide

Our hope is that these questions encourage important discussions . . . on book topics, such as actions we can take today to keep kids safe and how hope plays an integral role in healing.” — Patty Wetterling

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Historical Society Press announces a new reader’s guide to accompany the launch of the paperback edition of "Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope" (Jan. 14, 2025). The free guide provides book clubs and individual readers with more than a dozen thought-provoking questions about the 27-year search for Jacob Wetterling and a mother’s journey of hope. It makes "Dear Jacob" an even more valuable resource for readers, inspiring meaningful conversations and deeper connections with the memoir.

“Joy and I have been traveling extensively since we launched 'Dear Jacob' in 2023, sharing the transformative power of Jacob’s story. Along the way, we’ve had so many touching experiences with readers. But we know there are many more new readers who may garner personal insights from our book,” said Patty Wetterling, author. “Our hope is that these questions encourage important discussions with past and new readers on book topics, such as actions we can take today to keep kids safe and how hope plays an integral role in healing.”

Originally published in hardcover in 2023 by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, "Dear Jacob" tells the full, touching story of the 27-year search for Jacob Wetterling–which captured the attention of the nation–and the astonishing conclusion of his kidnapping case. The book highlights Patty Wetterling’s tireless child advocacy efforts, which transformed child safety policies and led to landmark laws that have had positive and lasting impact on millions of young lives.

The paperback edition features a new cover, a lower price and a new afterword written by Joy Baker, offering readers a fresh perspective on this extraordinary memoir of resilience, advocacy and hope. The paperback of "Dear Jacob" is now available in book stores nationwide and the free reader's guide is available for download at www.MNHS.org/MNHSPress and at www.DearJacobBook.com.

Patty Wetterling is a national advocate, visionary and educator on the prevention of child abduction and exploitation. She served on the board of directors for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from 1991 to 2021 and was its chair from 2012 to 2015. She also co-founded Team HOPE, a national support group for families of missing children. She is now a national consultant, presenting at child abuse conferences and law enforcement trainings. Patty has received many awards, and she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Minnesotans of the Century by the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1999.

Joy Baker, the writer, blogger and investigative journalist who uncovered key evidence in Jacob’s case, blogs at JoyTheCurious.com. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and, for 20 years, was co-owner of a central Minnesota advertising agency. Joy works as an independent marketing consultant, professional copywriter and writing coach. Her work on Jacob’s case has been featured in print and broadcast media as well as true crime podcasts.

