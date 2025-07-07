TPWD Staff to Host Certificate of Location Workshops

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division will host one virtual and two in-person workshops on the Certificate of Location Program (CoL).

The public is encouraged to attend the workshops located along the Texas Coast:

6-8 p.m. July 21 via Zoom.

6-8 p.m. July 22 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 Walker St, League City

6-8 p.m. July 24 at the Saltwater Pavilion at Rockport Beach Park, 210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport

Translation services for any of these meeting will be available upon request only. If you would like translation services available, please contact cfish@tpwd.texas.gov or 512-389-8575 by 5 p.m. July 17.

The workshops will provide information about the CoL program, the application period, the application process, siting of CoLs and the requirements for the natural resources survey. The information will be applicable for both CoLs for restoration and harvest.

CoLs are leased areas in Texas coastal waters used for private on-bottom oyster harvesting. Currently, 43 COLs exist in Galveston Bay (spanning more than 2,300 acres) and account for 9-36 percent of Texas’ total annual oyster harvest. Proposed changes would allow for the use of the COL program for reef restoration as well as harvesting.

For more information, call or email the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division at (512) 389-8575 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.