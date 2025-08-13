Submit Release
Media Advisory: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Hosts Special Hunting for Conservation Workshop

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting a Hunting for Conservation workshop designed specifically for media partners, conservation colleagues and future professionals on Aug. 25-26.

This unique professional development opportunity is designed to help participants better understand the role of hunting in conservation. Coursework and activities are geared toward individuals with little to no hunting experience and will support a deeper understanding of the role hunting plays in natural resource stewardship and conservation leadership.

Course highlights include:

  • Media Resource Access: Gain strategies to create compelling conservation content using agency materials and field-based storytelling.
  • The Legacy of Hunting: Examine the deep cultural and historical roots of hunting in North America.
  • Mental and Physical Health Benefits: Learn how time in the field reduces stress and anxiety while encouraging physical activity and mental resilience.
  • Department Conservation Efforts: Discover how habitat restoration, wildlife populations management, and public access initiatives work together to conserve Texas’s natural resources.
  • Hands-on Learning: Engage in real-world instruction in shooting sports, wildlife identification and gear handling.

Date: Aug. 25 — 26

Time: Aug. 25: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (lunch will be provided)

            Aug. 26: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.           

Who: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Conservation Leaders for Tomorrow

What: Hunting for Conservation Workshop

Where: TPWD Ed Werland Training Room

1340 Airport Commerce Dr, Building 6

Austin, TX, 78741

Register for the course by August 15 using the link below. Confirmation of attendance will be provided by close of business on August 18.

 https://forms.office.com/g/i48dL3y1Sm

The Hunting for Conservation workshop, brought to you by the award-winning Conservation Leaders for Tomorrow program and hosted by TPWD. For additional information about the workshop contact Braxton Hicks at braxton.hicks@tpwd.texas.gov.

