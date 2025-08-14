Texas Game Wardens Near Conclusion of ‘Ghost Deer’ Case with 24 Suspects, 1,400 Charges Filed Statewide

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – The Texas Game Warden investigation known as "Ghost Deer" has reached a possible conclusion after two additional suspects turned themselves in on felony charges. This brings the total number of individuals implicated in the case to 24, with approximately 1,400 charges filed across 11 Texas counties.

Ken Schlaudt, 64, of San Antonio, the owner of four deer breeding facilities and one release site, along with facility manager Bill Bowers, 55, of San Angelo, surrendered to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office on charges of felony tampering with a governmental record. Both men allegedly entered false information into the Texas Wildlife Information Management System (TWIMS) to facilitate illegal smuggling of white-tailed breeder deer. They also face more than 100 misdemeanor charges related to unlawful breeder deer activities in Tom Green County.

The "Ghost Deer" investigation has uncovered widespread, coordinated deer breeding violations including, but not limited to: smuggling captive breeder deer and free-range whitetail deer between breeder facilities and ranches, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing violations, license violations and misdemeanor and felony drug charges relating to the possession and mishandling of prescribed sedation drugs classified as controlled substances.

The suspects charged in the case include:

Evan Bircher, 59, San Antonio

Vernon Carr, 55, Corpus Christi

Jarrod Croaker, 47, Corpus Christi

Terry Edwards, 54, Angleton

Joshua Jurecek, 41, Alice

Justin Leinneweber, 36, Orange Grove

James Mann, 53, Odem

Gage McKinzie, 28, Normanna

Herbert “Tim” McKinzie, 47, Normanna

Eric Olivares, 47, Corpus Christi

Bruce Pipkin, 57, Beaumont

Dustin Reynolds, 38, Robstown

Kevin Soto, 55, Hockley

Jared Utter, 52, Pipe Creek

Reed Vollmering, 32, Orange Grove

Clint West, 56, Beaumont

James Whaley, 49, Sevierville, Tenn.

Ryder Whitstine, 19, Rockport

Ryker Whitstine, 21, Rockport

Claude Wilhelm, 52, Orange

Cases are pending adjudication in Bandera, Bee, Brazoria, Duval, Edwards, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Montgomery, Tom Green, Travis and Webb counties.

The investigation began in March 2024 when game wardens discovered the first violations during a traffic stop. That incident led wardens to the much larger network of violations, resulting in one of the largest deer smuggling operations in Texas history.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.