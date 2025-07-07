DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws Celebrates Over 20 Five-Star Reviews In First Month on Amazon

DAZZIFY Logo DAZZIFY Color Assortment - 8 Colors & 4 Sizes Waterproof BioThane Rhinestone Dog Collar

Just in time for Prime Day, DAZZIFY celebrates early success and rising demand for its rhinestone-studded waterproof BioThane bling dog collars

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Prime Day just around the corner, one rising pet brand is already turning heads — and tails. DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws, known for its handcrafted, rhinestone-studded dog collars, has crossed a major milestone on Amazon with 22 five-star reviews and growing, earning praise from pet owners for its unique blend of style, durability, and quality craftsmanship.Made from premium BioThane, a waterproof and odor-resistant material that mimics the look and feel of leather, DAZZIFY collars are designed to be worn every day — whether your pup is splashing through a creek or strutting down the sidewalk.“It’s rare to see a brand launch with such strong customer love out of the gate,” said Mitzi Keating, founder of Dazzle Paws. “We knew there was a need for something that was both functional and fabulous — and judging by the reviews, dogs (and their humans) agree.”Each collar features hand-set rhinestones, a soft faux leather backing for comfort, and a sleek ¾-inch profile in vibrant color combinations that stand out from the crowd. With four adjustable sizes, DAZZIFY collars fit necks from 10” to 20” and are made to last.As Prime Day shoppers gear up to treat themselves — and their pets — DAZZIFY is being recognized as a must-see gift pick for dog lovers who want more than just the basics. “Your dog deserves more than just a collar,” says the brand’s tagline — and customers are responding with five-star enthusiasm.“Gorgeous quality, fits beautifully, and my dog gets compliments every walk!”“This collar looks even better in person — it sparkles like jewelry.”“Waterproof, easy to clean, and doesn’t irritate my dog’s neck. We love it!”DAZZIFY collars are available now on Amazon, just in time for Prime Day shopping.About DAZZIFY by Dazzle PawsDAZZIFY is a luxury pet accessory brand based in the USA, specializing in handcrafted, rhinestone-adorned dog collars made from high-performance BioThane. Designed for dogs who love adventure and owners who love flair, DAZZIFY blends style, comfort, and durability into one dazzling accessory.

