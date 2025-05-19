DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws Unveils Glamorous Rhinestone Dog Collars – Combining Style, Durability, and Comfort

DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws DAZZIFY Color Assortment - 8 Colors & 4 Sizes

DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws introduces the first & only BioThane® rhinestone dog collars on Amazon. Premium style with everyday durability for discerning pet owners.

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAZZIFY by Dazzle Paws is set to launch a stunning new line of rhinestone-studded dog collars that bring a touch of glamour to everyday walks. Made from premium, waterproof BioThanecoated webbing and adorned with hand-set rhinestones in vibrant custom color combinations, the collars offer both luxury and durability for discerning pet owners."We created DAZZIFY to make every walk feel like a runway," said Mitzi Keating, founder of Dazzle Paws. "Our collars are designed to not only look fabulous but also withstand the demands of daily wear. With BioThanecoated webbing material, pet owners get the look of leather with superior durability, vibrant colors and waterproof performance — perfect for both style and practicality."Currently, DAZZIFY is the first and only brand on Amazon offering BioThanematerial collars adorned with sparkling rhinestones, setting it apart as a truly unique, luxury pet accessory. Each collar is carefully handcrafted in the USA with attention to detail, ensuring a perfect balance of style, comfort, and longevity. Unlike typical nylon or leather collars, BioThaneoffers a colorful appearance that’s easy to clean, odor-resistant, and incredibly durable.The launch collection features a variety of eye-catching colors and sizes to fit any pup’s personality. Pet owners can choose from shades like Regal Purple with Hot Pink Jewels, Glacier White with Rainbow Jewels, Onyx Black with Rainbow Jewels, Vibrant Pink with Blue Jewels, and more. The vibrant hues are designed to stand out while complementing each pup’s unique look. Each collar is available in four sizes — Small, Medium, Medium/Large, and Large — ensuring a perfect fit for every breed. There are eight gorgeous color combinations to choose from."Our goal is to not just launch a product, but to create a community of dog lovers who embrace style and quality," said Mitzi. "We want pet owners to feel proud when they buckle up a DAZZIFY collar — it’s a statement piece that makes every walk a moment to shine."Dazzle Paws is committed to creating premium, handcrafted pet accessories that combine style, quality, and comfort. Founded on the belief that pets deserve the best, Dazzle Paws offers products that elevate everyday moments with a touch of glam.

DAZZIFY Product Information

