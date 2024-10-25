Dazzle Paws Announces New Premium Rhinestone Colors To Their Lineup of Premium Dog Collars

Dazzle Paws Designer Rhinestone Bling Dog Collars Dazzle Paws Aquamarine Rhinestone Dog Collar Dazzle Paws Fuchsia Hot Pink Rhinestone Dog Collar

New Colors Released to Enhance the Pampered Pup Lifestyle

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dazzle Paws is proud to offer their exclusive line of rhinestone dog collars, bringing red-carpet glamour to the pet accessories market. The new collection of colors features premium-grade crystals in a variety of colors including amethyst purple and garnet red. These new colors are added to the current collection of hot pink, aquamarine, black, and sapphire blue rhinestones.According to Monica Fleming - Marketing Director at Dazzle Paws, "Every dog deserves to feel special. Dazzle Paws is looking to set a new standard in luxury pet wear by expanding the product line with unique colors and continuing to offer collars that combine show-stopping style with comfort and durability." She also added "We are gearing up for the upcoming holiday gift season by adding more inventory and special packaging for each collar that includes a gift box with tissue and a dust bag."In addition to new colors, the company is planning on adding more designs and colors in the coming months.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.