San Fernando Valley Concrete Plant Secured in 2 Days Using AI Video Monitoring by Valley Alarm

Valley Alarm technicians install a pole-mounted ValleyGuard system at a concrete manufacturing facility in the San Fernando Valley. The site was fully secured within two business days. Rear access point at a San Fernando Valley concrete plant—protected by a solar-powered, pole-mounted surveillance system from Valley Alarm.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Alarm recently deployed a rapid-response construction site pole camera system at a concrete manufacturing plant in the San Fernando Valley, installing the solution within two business days of the client’s initial request.The solar-powered, pole-mounted surveillance system features AI threat detection and live audio deterrence, designed to prevent overnight trespassing, vandalism, and equipment theft at unguarded industrial sites.“This customer needed same-week protection for a plant with exposed materials, vehicles, and no on-site staff at night,” said Ed Michel, Co-President at Valley Alarm. “We installed our virtual security guard system with full perimeter coverage, live monitoring, and no trenching required.”Since activation, the facility has reported zero security incidents, demonstrating the effectiveness of AI-powered video monitoring in high-risk, unstaffed environments.The deployment reflects a growing demand across Los Angeles County for proactive construction live monitoring , particularly at industrial sites that are vulnerable to theft after hours.According to the National Equipment Register, construction-related theft causes over $1 billion in annual losses in the U.S., with less than 25% of stolen equipment ever recovered.📸 Want to see how it was installed?Valley Alarm documented the entire project—from problem to deployment—on its blog:About Valley AlarmValley Alarm has been protecting Southern California since 1981. From security system installation service in Los Angeles to fire alarms, mobile surveillance trailers, and AI-powered monitoring, Valley Alarm helps businesses stay protected, without relying on guards.

