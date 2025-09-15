Valley Alarm’s Annual 'Trunk-or-Treat' Returns This Halloween

Valley Alarm Co-President and family pose with actor Danny Trejo at a past Trunk-or-Treat event in San Fernando. Valley Alarm leadership and San Fernando Police Chief Fabian Valdez enjoying a previous Trunk-or-Treat celebration with local community members. Members of Assemblywoman Luz Rivas’s team dressed in Lotería-themed costumes at a past Valley Alarm Trunk-or-Treat event.

San Fernando community invited to safe, family-friendly celebration on October 31

We love seeing families enjoy Halloween in a safe and festive environment, right here in San Fernando.” — Ed Michel, Co-President Valley Alarm

SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Alarm, a San Fernando–based provider of remote video surveillance in Los Angeles, is proud to host its annual "Trunk-or-Treat" event on Friday, October 31, 2025, at the company’s headquarters on Pico Street.This free event welcomes families from across the San Fernando Valley for an evening of decorated trunks, community partners, and Halloween fun.Now a local tradition, Trunk-or-Treat features classic cars, candy stations, and festive costumes—all in a safe, walkable space for children and parents to enjoy Halloween night together.Community organizations, such as Elks Lodge #1539 in San Fernando and the San Fernando Valley Car & Truck Club Council, will be on hand to distribute candy and celebrate with neighbors.In past years, the event has even drawn appearances from Congresswoman Luz Rivas and actor Danny Trejo, highlighting its growing impact and community support.“Trunk-or-Treat is our way of giving back,” said Ed Michel, Co-President at Valley Alarm. “We love seeing families enjoy Halloween in a safe and festive environment, right here in San Fernando.”Event Details:📍 Valley Alarm HQ – 804 Pico Street, San Fernando, CA📅 Friday, October 31, 2025⏰ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm🎟 Free and open to the publicPhotos and video from the event will be featured on the Valley Alarm blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. Members of the press are welcome to attend.👉 Read the full event preview here: https://www.valleyalarm.com/san-fernando-halloween-events-valley-alarm-trunk-or-treat-2025/ About Valley Alarm:In addition to family fun, Valley Alarm continues to support local businesses with advanced commercial security technology—from pole-mounted video monitoring cameras to vacant property security systems , all designed to prevent crime before it occurs.

