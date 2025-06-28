Valley Alarm Attends Town Hall with Congresswoman Luz Rivas to Discuss Community Security and Engagement

Dave Michel and John Scott of Valley Alarm pose with Congresswoman Luz Rivas at a meet-and-greet event in San Fernando on June 17, 2025.

SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Alarm joined community leaders, business owners, and first responders at a packed town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Congresswoman Luz Rivas (CA-29) on June 17, 2025, at Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar in downtown San Fernando.Valley Alarm's Co-President, Dave Michel, and Sales Manager, John Scott, represented the company at the event, which brought together key voices from across the San Fernando Valley.As Congresswoman Rivas reflected on her first months in Washington, she acknowledged Valley Alarm by name while discussing public safety challenges facing local communities.From immigration concerns to civil unrest, the conversation centered on how elected officials and private-sector partners can work together to keep neighborhoods safe and connected.Among the guests were Tom Ross of Tekwerks, Deputy Chief Jaime Moore of the LAFD, Sev Aszkenazy of Aszkenazy Development, Irwin Rosenberg (LAPD Retired), and Adriana Gomez, part-owner of the host venue, Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar—along with several other local entrepreneurs committed to strengthening the fabric of the 29th District."As security professionals, we see firsthand how local issues can impact safety and operations," said Dave Michel, Co-President of Valley Alarm. "It's encouraging to know our representatives are listening, engaging, and including businesses like ours in the conversation."To see photos and full event highlights, visit our blog:About Valley AlarmFounded in 1981, Valley Alarm provides business security systems and proactive remote video monitoring solutions for high-risk properties across Greater Los Angeles. From retail and logistics to construction and cannabis, our ValleyGuard system uses live agents and intelligent detection to prevent crime before it happens—no guards required.

