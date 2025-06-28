Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,033 in the last 365 days.

Valley Alarm Attends Town Hall with Congresswoman Luz Rivas to Discuss Community Security and Engagement

Valley Alarm’s Dave Michel and John Scott with Congresswoman Luz Rivas at the 2025 San Fernando town hall.

Dave Michel and John Scott of Valley Alarm pose with Congresswoman Luz Rivas at a meet-and-greet event in San Fernando on June 17, 2025.

As security professionals, we see firsthand how local issues can impact safety and operations.”
— Dave Michel, Co-President Valley Alarm
SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Alarm joined community leaders, business owners, and first responders at a packed town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Congresswoman Luz Rivas (CA-29) on June 17, 2025, at Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar in downtown San Fernando.

Valley Alarm's Co-President, Dave Michel, and Sales Manager, John Scott, represented the company at the event, which brought together key voices from across the San Fernando Valley.

As Congresswoman Rivas reflected on her first months in Washington, she acknowledged Valley Alarm by name while discussing public safety challenges facing local communities.

From immigration concerns to civil unrest, the conversation centered on how elected officials and private-sector partners can work together to keep neighborhoods safe and connected.

Among the guests were Tom Ross of Tekwerks, Deputy Chief Jaime Moore of the LAFD, Sev Aszkenazy of Aszkenazy Development, Irwin Rosenberg (LAPD Retired), and Adriana Gomez, part-owner of the host venue, Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar—along with several other local entrepreneurs committed to strengthening the fabric of the 29th District.

"As security professionals, we see firsthand how local issues can impact safety and operations," said Dave Michel, Co-President of Valley Alarm. "It's encouraging to know our representatives are listening, engaging, and including businesses like ours in the conversation."

To see photos and full event highlights, visit our blog:
👉 https://www.valleyalarm.com/congresswoman-luz-rivas-san-fernando-town-hall-2025/

About Valley Alarm

Founded in 1981, Valley Alarm provides business security systems and proactive remote video monitoring solutions for high-risk properties across Greater Los Angeles. From retail and logistics to construction and cannabis, our ValleyGuard system uses live agents and intelligent detection to prevent crime before it happens—no guards required.

Ed Michel
Valley Alarm
+1 800-550-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Valley Alarm Attends Town Hall with Congresswoman Luz Rivas to Discuss Community Security and Engagement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more