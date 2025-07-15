HealthLink Dimensions Sets New Privacy Standard with TRUSTe Certification

HealthLink Dimensions Earns TrustArc TRUSTe Certification

Certification affirms HealthLink Dimensions' leadership in operational transparency and responsible data governance for healthcare marketing.

With its achievement of this certification, HealthLink is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards.” — Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer of TrustArc

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions has demonstrated a strong commitment to privacy accountability in healthcare data. The company now joins a distinguished group of healthcare organizations that have also earned the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification from TrustArc, reinforcing its leadership in responsible healthcare marketing and operational transparency.The TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification affirms that HealthLink Dimensions meets rigorous standards for data governance, privacy controls, and internal accountability. For clients in life sciences, health systems, payers, and marketing agencies, this certification adds a new level of assurance. The healthcare provider data they rely on is managed with verified privacy practices.TrustArc MethodologyTo achieve this milestone, HealthLink Dimensions completed a months-long, intensive review process conducted by TrustArc. The certification required a deep evaluation of the company’s privacy policies, procedures, and governance framework, followed by the successful implementation of comprehensive remediation measures. This process confirms the maturity and effectiveness of HealthLink’s approach to data privacy and security.Trust Reinforced Through Third-Party Validation“We invest in privacy because our clients deserve more than promises. They deserve proof,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “Our privacy policy is not only the most transparent and direct in the industry, it also enhances compliance for our clients while continuing to deliver the best results with the lowest risk.”“HealthLink Dimensions is setting the standard for privacy accountability in healthcare data,” said Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer of TrustArc. “We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance. With its achievement of this certification, HealthLink is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards.”About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions provides healthcare provider data, data management, and multichannel engagement solutions for life sciences, health systems, payers, and agencies. Our continuously verified data and full-service campaign execution help clients reach, engage, and measure the impact of their outreach to healthcare professionals with precision and compliance. Learn more at HealthLinkDimensions.com About TrustArcTrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With over 28 years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, TrustArc delivers the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From AI risk assessments to real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc enables organizations to embed trust at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.trustarc.com

