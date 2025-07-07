DPH’s Sumter Health Department to Temporarily Relocate During Renovations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul 7. 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Monday, July 7, the South Carolina Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Sumter County Health Department and Sumter Vital Records office will operate from two temporary locations while its regular facilities undergo renovations.

The temporary location for the Sumter County Health Department (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program services) will be 407 N. Salem Street, Sumter. Additionally, the Sumter Vital Records office will temporarily be located at 141 N. Main Street, Sumter.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we transition the Sumter County Health Department and Vital Records services to their temporary locations,” said Jim Bruckner, DPH’s Pee Dee Region Health Director. “This move is necessary to allow extensive renovations to the current health department site in the E. Alex Heise Building at 105 N. Magnolia Street.”

The renovations at DPH’s Sumter facility will create a more functional space that enables DPH to deliver services more effectively and efficiently. The renovations are expected to be complete by June 2026.

In the meantime, all health department, WIC and Vital Records services will remain in place at their temporary locations. Health department services include family planning, immunization/vaccination clinics and vaccination certificates, and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment. Vital Records services include birth and parentage certificates, marriage certificates and divorce reports, and death certificates.

"Throughout the renovation period, it is our intention to continue supporting and serving the residents of Sumter County with minimal disruption to services,” Bruckner said. “We appreciate you and thank you for your continued support."

To contact the Sumter County Health Department, call 803-773-5511. To make an appointment at the Sumter clinic, call 855-472-3432. To contact Vital Records directly, call 803-934-2845.

Visit the DPH website at dph.sc.gov for more information on DPH’s public health clinics and Vital Records.

