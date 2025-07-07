Submit Release
Take part in the Financial Benchmarking Survey 2026

Sponsored by

Lloyds logo: black horse with green shadow above word Lloyds

This report enables you to compare your firm’s performance to your peers on key income and expenditure measures.

Complete the survey before Thursday 31 July and you’ll also be entered into an early bird prize draw for a luxury hamper.

The survey is written and produced by the legal team at Hazlewoods LLP. It is widely recognised as the annual financial health check for law firms.

By taking part in the survey, you’ll receive:

  • a free 16-page report showing how your firm’s financial performance compares with your competitors
  • a copy of the full survey results
  • an invitation to any launch event

The survey takes about 45 minutes to complete.

To complete the survey, you will need your firm's final year accounts. If this is unavailable, you can provide figures based on latest management accounts.

Your answers are strictly confidential.

This survey should have one submission per firm.

