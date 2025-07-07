TCEQ launches public notice by email opportunity

As part of the Sunset Commission recommendations supported by the 88th Legislature to expand public notice access, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now providing an opportunity for the public to receive notice of permit applications by email.

Individuals can fill out an online form to receive email notices by permit number, county, or ZIP code. Receiving notices by ZIP code is a new option developed to allow people to track what is happening in smaller areas. Prior to this, the public only had the opportunity to receive notices for a specific permit or an entire county.

The opportunity to receive notices by email does not result in a requestor being added to the formal mailing list for permit applications. Individuals who comment on a permit application will continue to receive formal notices by mail. Certain members of the public who are not required to receive formal notices may request to be removed from the formal mailing list and elect to receive only emailed notices.

The option to receive notices of permit applications by email is a part of the TCEQ Commissioners’ Integrated Database (CID). When a notice is provided in the CID and mailed out to the formal mailing list, the notice will also be emailed to applicable individuals signed up to receive notices of permit applications by email.