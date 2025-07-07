With Improved Conditions, DHS Ends TPS for Honduras

WASHINGTON – After finding improved country conditions in Honduras, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem today announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status, as required by the statute. The termination will be effective 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice.

Honduras was designated for TPS in 1999 after the impact of Hurricane Mitch in 1998. The Government of Honduras has made tremendous strides over the years to recover from the hurricane and, as a result of those efforts, it is safe for their nationals to return home.

“Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return. Honduras has been a wonderful partner of the Trump Administration, helping us deliver on key promises to the American people. We look forward to continuing our work with them."

After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary Noem determined that conditions in Honduras no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements. The Secretary's decision was based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services review of the conditions in Honduras and in consultation with the Department of State. The Secretary determined that, overall, country conditions have improved to the point where Hondurans can return home in safety. Additionally, under President Castro, Honduras has taken steps to welcome home their citizens, providing access to economic and food assistance programs, as well as labor integration and job training.

Honduran nationals departing the United States are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States and take advantage of a safe, secure way to leave the United States with a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus to help them resettle in Honduras, and preserve future opportunities for legal immigration.

