ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Hospitalized Massachusetts State Trooper in Drunk-Driving Crash

Sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts RELEASED this illegal alien from jail after the crash

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a criminal illegal alien who sent a Massachusetts State Trooper to the hospital after driving under the influence of alcohol. ICE law enforcement arrested him at-large after sanctuary politicians released him from jail.

On May 31, 2026, Massachusetts State Police arrested Lucas Gustavo Dibenedetto, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil and a citizen of Italy. According to local reporting, Dibenedetto was drunk behind the wheel and driving the wrong way on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts in the early morning hours of May 31 when he crashed into the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is recovering.

The aftermath of the crash

Dibenedetto has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way.

The suspect: Lucas Gustavo Dibenedetto

Despite these charges, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts RELEASED Dibenedetto from jail. On June 2, ICE law enforcement arrested Dibenedetto during a targeted operation. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

“This criminal illegal alien has been charged with driving under the influence after he drove the wrong way and crashed into a Massachusetts State Trooper’s cruiser. Thankfully, the trooper has been released from the hospital and is recovering,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Following his arrest, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts released this dangerous criminal from jail without notifying ICE. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, he is now in ICE custody and will be removed from the country. Sanctuary politicians must stop gambling with the lives of Americans and start cooperating with us to make America safe again.”

Dibenedetto entered the United States on January 5, 2007, with permission to stay in the country for three months. He then chose to overstay his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.

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