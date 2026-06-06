ICE Lodges Detainer Asking North Carolina Officials to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Attempted Arson and Hit-and-Run

This illegal alien from Mexico committed multiple violent crimes in two different incidents on the same day

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Guilford County, North Carolina to not release from jail an illegal alien who now faces charges of attempted arson, hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

On May 28, 2026, the High Point Police Department arrested Victor Adulfo-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, in High Point, North Carolina. According to local reporting, Adulfo-Herrera committed several violent crimes in two separate incidents on May 27. He is accused of driving a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash which caused serious injuries to another man, and then later poured a gallon of gasoline near a home while a man and a woman were inside.

He now faces charges of attempted arson, hit-and-run resulting in injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, break-and-enter to terrorize/injure, and damaging property. His criminal history also includes a prior arrest for driving while impaired.

“This illegal alien from Mexico faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted arson, hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He is a danger to Americans and has no business being in our country. ICE lodged an arrest detainer with our law enforcement partners to ensure he is turned over to ICE, so that he can never again roam our streets and threaten our communities.”

Adulfo-Herrera illegally entered the country at an unknown date and location.

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