WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Rapists, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

ICE officers truly are the best of the best who put their lives on the line to remove criminals from our communities

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more dangerous public safety threats convicted for rape, domestic violence, and selling heroin and cocaine, among other crimes.

“Our ICE law enforcement officers truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line every day to arrest the worst of the worst,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, they arrested rapists, violent assailants, and drug traffickers. Despite their best efforts to keep our communities safe, sanctuary politicians continue spreading falsehoods about the men and women of ICE law enforcement and ICE facilities around the country. If you see an ICE officer, thank them for their service.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Esteban Morales-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Ana, California.

Gabriel Olivares, a criminal illegal alien from Argentina, convicted for sodomy in Goshen, New York.

Wilson Avila-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault – domestic violence and forgery – possession of a forged instrument in Phoenix, Arizona.

Juan Carlos Herrera-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for selling heroin and cocaine in Salt Lake City, Utah.

David Livingston Attoh, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana, convicted for aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in Baltimore, Maryland.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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