MPD Investigating Southwest Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southwest.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 1:21 a.m., First District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the rear of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. Officers located an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Dangelo Foster, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25101435