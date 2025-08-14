Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in 15th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast. 

On Sunday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of a residence, in the 3400 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then left the residence, fired towards an unknown group of people, and then fled the scene. 
 
On Thursday, August 14, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29-year-old Martez Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

CCN: 25085411

###

