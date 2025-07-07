ViaPath Technologies Unveils VisitEverywhere™: Redefining Secure, Scalable Video Visitation in Correctional Facilities

Transforming Inmate Communication with Innovative Technology Solutions

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies proudly announces the launch of VisitEverywhere™, a revolutionary feature designed to transform video visitation in correctional facilities. VisitEverywhere redefines video visitation by removing the need for docking stations, which have historically caused delays and limited access for both incarcerated individuals and their loved ones. With this advancement, users can enjoy instant video visits from various approved locations within a facility, eliminating the inconvenience of waiting for a docked tablet or kiosk to become available. This innovative solution eliminates physical bottlenecks, enhances facility security, reduces operational overhead, and ensures consistent availability, all while providing a more efficient and secure video visitation experience.

In line with ViaPath's commitment to safety and confidentiality, VisitEverywhere also incorporates optional background-filtering features, Blur 2.0, and Vignette. These options intelligently obscure the surrounding environment while ensuring the incarcerated person's face remains clear. Blur 2.0 utilizes a natural blur effect, while Vignette provides a gray overlay around the face, enhancing staff security during virtual visits.

The introduction of VisitEverywhere™ presents numerous benefits for correctional facilities, including:

-Enhanced Facility Security and Privacy: With the background filtering and blurring options, incarcerated persons can use tablets for video visitation in their cells or other approved locations without risking that facility staff or other incarcerated persons are inadvertently exposed during such visitations.

-Elimination of Docking Stations: Frees up wall space and simplifies the infrastructure layout, allowing for a more streamlined environment.

-No Wait Times: Enables instant video visits without waiting for docked devices, enhancing accessibility for inmates and their families.

-Stronger Personal Connections: Facilitates easier and more frequent access to loved ones, supporting inmates' emotional health and potentially reducing recidivism rates.

-Greater Convenience: Enables tablets to be used from various approved locations, providing users with flexibility.

“ViaPath Technologies remains committed to leveraging technology to enhance the visitation experience while prioritizing safety and confidentiality. VisitEverywhere is a testament to our dedication to improving lives and fostering connections within correctional facilities,” said Deb Alderson, President & Chief Executive Officer, ViaPath Technologies.

With VisitEverywhere, correctional facilities gain a forward-compatible platform that balances security, connection, and operational control delivered through a modern user experience that works for both staff and families.

