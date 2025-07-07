MPD Seeking Suspects in Northeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for suspects in an unarmed carjacking in Northeast.

On Sunday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the victim reported sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, when multiple suspects approached the victim and assaulted him. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25093743

###