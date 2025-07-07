Belén Meyers, Esq. Launches Séptima Intelligence: A New Standard for Intelligence and Investigation Services in Idaho

New Intelligence and Investigation Firm Pairs Legal Insight with Local Partnerships and a Growing Footprint in Idaho

I built Séptima Intelligence for the moments when the truth can’t wait.” — Belén Meyers, Esq.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney Belén Meyers, Esq. today announces the launch of Séptima Intelligence, a boutique Intelligence and Investigation Firm supporting legal teams, businesses, and private clients with strategic, high-stakes investigations across Idaho.

Séptima Intelligence offers something most investigative firms do not: legal perspective. Every case is approached not just with a focus on uncovering facts, but with a clear understanding of how those facts will hold up in court, support legal strategy, and illuminate complex circumstances.

The work is backed by a trusted team of former legal and law enforcement professionals, along with current Nampa Firefighters at 208 Life Safety Solutions. These experts add expertise in personal safety and investigative readiness.

“I built Séptima Intelligence for the moments when the truth can’t wait,” says Meyers. “This is real life, not a courtroom show. Whether it’s a legal case, a business concern, or something deeply personal — we bring the same level of intensity and integrity to every investigation.”

Séptima Intelligence handles a wide range of cases, including criminal defense investigations, witness interviews, surveillance, background research, fraud and misconduct, and personal matters like infidelity or missing persons. The firm also offers discreet, AI-powered lie detection using a smartphone camera and cutting-edge ocular analysis — delivering fast, science-backed clarity in legal, corporate, and personal investigations.

The name "Séptima," meaning "Seventh" in Spanish, symbolizes elevated intelligence, strategic insight, and the pursuit of deeper understanding. The firm’s tagline "The Seventh Sphere Of Intelligence” speaks to Séptima Intelligence’s unique approach: blending legal knowledge with strategic foresight to uncover what others might miss.

For Meyers, who built her law firm on trust, cultural competence, and community care, the launch of Séptima Intelligence is a natural next step. “This is just another way I show up for my clients,” she shares. “Whether I’m building a legal defense or uncovering the truth behind a workplace issue, the mission is the same: protect people and help them move forward.”

Along with the launch of Séptima Intelligence, Belén Meyers Law continues to serve Idaho’s communities with the same authenticity, empathy, and unwavering commitment that have defined her practice from the start.

Séptima Intelligence’s launch marks a new chapter of growth for Belén Meyers Law. This summer, Belén will break ground on a new office in Nampa, Idaho. A public ribbon cutting will follow, bringing together clients, chambers, colleagues, and local partners to celebrate this next milestone in her mission.

For more information, please visit septimaintelligence.com or contact Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Belén Meyers Law:

Belén Meyers Law is a boutique Criminal Defense Law Firm based in Meridian, Idaho, founded by Attorney Belén Meyers, Esq. The firm represents clients in DUI, domestic violence, drug offenses, property crimes, and juvenile matters. Licensed in Idaho and Kansas, Belén offers Spanish-speaking legal services and a client-centered approach rooted in empathy, lived experience, and deep legal insight. Committed to justice and community, the firm serves with authenticity, integrity, and a belief that justice is best served when the attorney sees the person behind the case.

About Séptima Intelligence:

Séptima Intelligence is a boutique Intelligence and Investigation Firm launched by Attorney Belén Meyers, Esq., offering legally informed services to law firms, businesses, and private clients. Based in Idaho and powered by a network of former law enforcement professionals, the firm handles defense investigations, surveillance, background checks, corporate misconduct, and personal cases. With a focus on strategy, discretion, and ethical intelligence, Séptima Intelligence delivers clear, actionable insights to clients.

