Record Funding for Victim Assistance Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a record investment of nearly $379.5 million in federal and State funding over three years to support programs and services for victims and survivors of crime and their families. This is the largest funding allocation ever administered by the State Office of Victim Services and is supported by $100 million in State funding secured by Governor Hochul to offset reductions in federal aid. OVS awarded grants to 230 nonprofit organizations, hospitals and government agencies to support victim assistance programs offering crisis counseling, therapy, emergency shelter, civil legal assistance, case management, advocacy and more across New York State. Available at no cost, these critical programs assist victims and survivors in the immediate aftermath of crime and for as long as they need help to heal and thrive.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and I am committed to ensuring our law enforcement and community partners have the resources and tools necessary to prevent and solve crimes, but also ensure that victims and survivors have access to the support they need as well,” Governor Hochul said. “While the federal government slashes funding for community violence intervention and prevention programs and other crucial services, New York is delivering record-level funding to provide the vital support crime victims and their families need and rightfully deserve to recover, heal and thrive.”

The 230 entities receiving funding are the most that the State Office of Victim Services (OVS) has ever supported: The agency currently funds 219 unique grantees. Selected programs currently receiving funding will receive new grant awards and there are 25 newly funded recipients, allowing OVS to expand its reach and better serve individuals and communities that face barriers to accessing support due to language, age, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. Annual grant awards range from $72,000 to $4.3 million, with an average award of $506,000. Total grant funding to the State’s 10 regions and to programs that serve the entire State:

New York City: $47,612,645

Long Island: $9,848,136

Mid Hudson: $18,319,067

Capital Region: $10,164,000

North Country: $3,511,660

Mohawk Valley: $3,887,865

Central New York: $3,935,645

Southern Tier: $3,319,373

Finger Lakes: $14,944,456

Western New York: $6,423,364

Statewide: $4,529,368

Federal rules require OVS to prioritize funding for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as underserved populations. Nearly half of the funding (49 percent) has been awarded programs supporting survivors of domestic violence; 22 percent to programs serving underserved communities; 15 percent to child abuse services; and 14 percent to sexual assault services. Additionally, OVS prioritized access to programs across the State’s 10 regions and closing service gaps for victims of gun violence, awarding more than $21 million to support programs assisting individuals, families and communities disproportionately affected by gun violence over the three-year grant cycle.

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “This record-level funding will help ensure continued support for victims and survivors while improving access to services, especially in those communities most impacted by violence. We thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to ensuring that New York State remains a national leader in victim services.”

In addition to funding for victim assistance programs, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes other significant investments to better support victims and survivors, including creation of a Mass Violence Crisis Response Team; increasing reimbursement for victims of financial scams to $2,500, expanding benefits to those impacted by homicide and ensuring that all survivors of sexual assault receive a full course of anti-HIV medication. The Budget also continues the state’s work to strengthen support for survivors of gender-based violence by improving access to public assistance for survivors of gender-based violence, and codifying gender-based violence workplace policy that requires vendors doing business with New York State to affirm they have a gender-based violence workplace policy.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Now more than ever, New Yorkers need to know services and resources in our state are available and open to anyone who needs them. This record-setting investment allows us to continue supporting survivors and victims of all forms of violence in a way that ensures services are survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your steadfast commitment to victims and survivors across the state, no matter who they love, where they came from, or how they identify.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “We must do all we can to support crime victims and their families with critical services, and I am proud to deliver hundreds of millions in federal funding to support this effort in every corner of New York State. Together with the State of New York we are sending an unequivocal message that we will not leave victims and survivors of crime behind. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use to support crime victims and their families and will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure our communities have all the resources needed to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “It is critical that the victims and survivors of crime have access to the support programs and services they need to get back on their feet. This investment is an important step in the right direction, and I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul to keep our communities safe while ensuring that victims and their families have the resources they need to recover.”

Representative Jerry Nadler said, “I’m proud that New York is stepping up with this critical investment to ensure that victims and survivors of crime across our state have the best possible services and supports. Robust and sustained funding for victim assistance programs is vital, which is why I led the fight in 2021 to pass the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act, which prevents future cuts to victim services grants. I will continue fighting in Congress to increase federal funding for these lifesaving programs.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “As Chair of the Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, I commend the Governor's and the State's record level investment of nearly $379.5 million in support of no-cost services for survivors of crime and their families. More than $47 million of that funding will be earmarked for New York City alone. As a survivor of crime myself, I know what kind of physical, financial, and emotional toll the aftermath can be. I’ve spent much of my time in the State Senate fighting for crime survivors, and I’m proud New York is stepping up.”

State law requires OVS to use a competitive application process, which resulted in 261 applications from service providers across the State. Funding for these programs comes from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crime Victims Fund, and New York State’s General Fund. Grantees will receive $126.5 million annually from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2028, aligning with the federal fiscal year.

Victim assistance programs also help individuals file compensation claims with OVS for expenses directly related to the crime. This financial assistance administered by OVS provides a critical safety net, helping victims and their families with medical care, counseling, funeral and burial costs, and other expenses, and providing compensation for lost wages and support. New York is the only state in the nation with no cap on medical or counseling costs, allowing eligible individuals to receive support for as long as they need it.

While compensation eligibility depends on access to other resources, such as health insurance, the services provided by victim assistance programs are always free. OVS Resource Connect allows New Yorkers to easily search for programs based on their specific needs. Visit the Office of Victim Services’ website for more information and follow the agency on Facebook and Instagram.