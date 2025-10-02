Implementing Temporary Statewide Burn Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, today announced a statewide burn ban in effect starting today, October 2 due to increased fire risk and continued dry conditions. The ban will be in effect for 14 days from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15 and will be revaluated prior to expiration. New Yorkers can help prevent fires in communities and in the backcountry by complying with the prohibition on most outdoor fires and protect water supplies by continuing to conserve water whenever possible.

“The ongoing nice weather is great for watching fall foliage or gathering with friends, but it also presents a higher risk for fires that put homes, businesses and our brave first responders at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “Many regions are already in a drought watch or warning due to the dry conditions, and with the fire risk rising in some parts of the state, it is important to keep everyone safe by implementing this temporary burn ban.”

The statewide burn ban now in effect prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as all uncontained fires, including campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is already prohibited year-round in New York State and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State is fortunate to have some of the most qualified wildland firefighters in the country protecting our forests and communities. New Yorkers can help keep them and our resources safe by working to prevent fires in the first place. We fully support Governor Hochul’s decision to ban outdoor fires until conditions return to safer levels and continue to encourage New Yorkers to help conserve water so that we have an abundant supply for firefighting and other essential uses.”

Fire Danger

Recent dry conditions are resulting in a “High” fire danger for the Southern Tier, Lake Ontario Plains, St. Lawrence, Adirondack, High Peaks and Upper Hudson Champlain Fire Danger Rating Areas. A high fire danger means all fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes, including unattended brush and campfires. The rest of the state remains in “Moderate” fire danger, which means fires can start from most accidental causes.

The current fire danger map is available on the DEC website.

The high fire danger is due in part to gusty winds and lower relative humidities forecasted during an existing prolonged dry spell. Any notable rainfall from last week was not areawide and while wind gusts are expected to calm down, dry conditions are expected to continue for at least another week.

Since the beginning of August, Forest Rangers have responded to 64 wildland fires across the state. Fires may become serious and controlling them difficult unless attacked successfully while still small.

Out-of-State Assistance

Governor Kathy Hochul today also announced the safe return of 14 wildland firefighters led by DEC Forest Rangers after two-week assignments in Idaho, Montana and Washington. A 10-person crew made up from DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests and Forest Rangers assisted with firefighting efforts on East and Mire fires in northern Idaho. An additional Forest Ranger was assigned to the Rattlesnake fire in Inchelium, Washington and three Forest Rangers were assigned to the area of Helena, Montana.

Returning Crew

Inchelium, Washington

David Kallen – Task Force Leader - Forest Ranger Captain, Northville

Helena, Montana

Richard Franke – Forest Ranger, Livingston Manor

Scott Sabo – Forest Ranger, Newcomb

Nathan Sprague – Forest Ranger, Orchard Park

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Idaho

Samantha Acampora – Division of Lands and Forests, Port Jefferson

James Canevari – Division of Lands and Forests, Hermon

David Corey – Forest Ranger, Tupper Lake

Eric Egger, Division of Lands and Forests, Hornell

Robert Hamm – Forest Ranger, Mayfield

Andrew Lewis – Forest Ranger, Keene

Chet Lunt – Forest Ranger Lieutenant, Fabius

Christopher Pelrah – Forest Ranger, Boonville

John Rusher – Forest Ranger, Highland

Timothy Yeatts – Division of Lands and Forests, Accord

Drought Warnings and Watches

The dry weather also factors into the drought warning in effect for 12 counties in the Adirondack and Southern Tier regions. A drought watch remains in effect for the rest of the state except for New York City and Westchester County. View a map of New York State Drought Conditions by visiting DEC’s website.

New York State is encouraging all residents, including those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

There are four levels of State drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory State restrictions under a drought watch or warning. A warning declaration is a notice of impending and imminent severe drought conditions and includes increasing public awareness and voluntary water conservation. Public water supply purveyors and industries are urged to continue to implement local drought contingency plans.

Water Conservation Tips

To protect water resources, water users are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

Know Your Water

The public can contact their local water system for information about drought preparedness, impacts and response notices and activities. Additional tips for the public on water conservation can also be found in each water system’s Annual Water Quality Report (AWQR).

Water system contact information and AWQRs can be accessed using the Know Your NY Water website or water systems own websites.

Support for Farmers

It is recommended that on-farm water supplies are monitored regularly, and concerns are communicated with county emergency management and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Cornell Cooperative Extension Disaster Education Network and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets offer additional resources and local support.

Ecosystems

Drought conditions can impact aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Reduced stream flows can impact the health of aquatic life. Decreased precipitation impacts terrestrial plants and animals through reduced plant growth. Drought conditions may be a contributing factor to Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) formation. Additional factors, including calm, sunny and warm days and changing mixing dynamics can create conditions conducive to HAB formation. DEC maintains a HABs Reporting and Notifications page of waterbodies that currently have blooms.

Wildfire Prevention

When wildfire risk is elevated, fire departments should check that their water sources have adequate supply and that the intakes for dry hydrants are sufficiently submerged.

Private Water Well Assistance

For assistance with water wells that may be affected by drought:

Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for individual needs.

Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

Clean or redevelop existing wells.

Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC's Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.