Impact of Funding Cuts on State Preparedness Training Center

Governor Hochul today highlighted the impact of the Trump administration’s egregious funding cuts to counterterrorism programs in New York State and its impact on training at the State Preparedness Training Center. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security cut critical public safety and homeland security funding in New York by $187 million, despite having the highest risk of terrorism in the nation. This funding supports key counterterrorism, homeland security and public safety initiatives across every county in the state. The State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) has received more than $40 million since 2011 in federal funding to support trainers and equipment. The SPTC is currently hosting its annual Excelsior Challenge, the State’s largest and most advanced training event for bomb technicians, canine handlers and tactical team operators who are also supported by this funding. These programs — which ensure our first responders are best equipped and trained to keep New Yorkers safe in the face of emergencies — would be severely limited or cut with the loss of this federal funding.

“Cutting vital funding to counterterrorism training and preparedness is not how you keep New Yorkers safe — it’s done by investing in our law enforcement agencies. Secretary Noem has chosen to defund our police instead of supporting them, putting every New York family in harm's way,” Governor Hochul said. “Let me be clear: The safety of New Yorkers has and always will be my number one priority. This is an attack on New York and the funding must be fully restored.”

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul called out the federal government after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem announced that New York’s counterterrorism funding would be cut by $187 million, an 86 percent cut from last year. As a result of these cuts, there is no projected funding this year for any of New York State’s 12 certified bomb squads:

Chautauqua County

Endicott, Village of

Erie County

Monroe County

Nassau County

New York City

Onondaga County

Rochester, City of

Rockland County

Suffolk County

Syracuse, City of

Westchester County

Additionally, the Governor issued a letter to Secretary Noem earlier this week demanding transparency and accountability on these cuts, as well as the full restoration of the funds.

The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), supports local law enforcement and regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including intelligence operations, mass gathering security, planning, equipment purchases, and training critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response and recovery capabilities. HSGP consists of three separate grants –– the SHSP, UASI and Operation Stonegarden. Under SHSP and UASI, 80 percent of the funding is allocated to local entities while 20 percent is reserved for state projects.

The SPTC, which relies on HSGP funding, is currently hosting its annual Excelsior Challenge, a weeklong training event that brings together bomb technicians, explosives detection canine handlers and tactical team operators from across New York and beyond. These teams also rely heavily on HSGP funding.

Throughout the week, attendees participate in a series of scenario-based activities to enhance operational coordination, communication and integration among these law enforcement specialty disciplines. These trainings — which help law enforcement officials protect New Yorkers — are at risk because of the cuts made by the federal government.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Federal funding provides us with the necessary framework and resources to sustain the very best service to New Yorkers. Law enforcement is constantly challenged to keep pace with the evolving technologies and strategies exploited by criminals to inflict danger upon the unsuspecting public. This crucial funding allows us to share information, effectively collaborate with our law enforcement partners, and keeps us in the top position to meet new threats head-on."

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Donald Trump and Kristi Noem are shamefully weaponizing federal power against perceived political opponents. Cutting New York’s counterterrorism funding and playing politics with critical public safety resources is reckless and dangerous. New York has always been a top target, and undermining the tools that keep us safe makes the entire country less secure. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in fighting these cuts and I join her in calling for this funding to be restored immediately.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Taking away money that is designed to keep our first responders prepared and our neighbors safe simply because we are a ‘blue state’ is unconscionable. I stand with Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Jackie Bray in their fight against this political theatre that is only serving to make us less safe.”

Albany Police Department Chief Brendan Cox said, “Cutting counterterrorism funding puts all of New York at risk. Without these funds and the training our officers rely on, we weaken our defenses and create a substantial risk to public safety.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester stands united with our colleagues in government across the County and New York State in calling out these reckless and dangerous cuts to federal counterterrorism funding. At a time when threats to public safety remain at an all-time high, slashing support for the very programs that keep our residents safe is not just short-sighted — it’s unacceptable. These funds are essential to ensuring our first responders, law enforcement and emergency personnel are trained, equipped, and ready to act whenever necessary. We urge the federal government to reconsider this devastating impact to Homeland Security, and restore this critical investment in the safety of our communities.”

City of New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos Herbert said, “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and federal funding is a cornerstone of that effort. In New Rochelle, these resources help us plan ahead, strengthen partnerships with regional agencies, and respond quickly when challenges arise. Stripping them away shifts the burden to local governments and risks leaving our communities less prepared.”

City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “Public safety must remain our top priority. Cuts of this size weaken the ability of cities like White Plains to invest in training, equipment, and intelligence sharing that protect our residents. We need stronger partnerships and sustained support — not reductions that put our communities at risk.”

Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Rebecca Edwards said, “These drastic federal cuts put our residents at risk. The Town of Poughkeepsie depends on these funds to train officers, strengthen partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, and protect our community. By slashing these funds, federal officials are making it harder to get the job done for our residents and taxpayers.”

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said, “Cities like Poughkeepsie don’t have the luxury of treating public safety as optional — it’s at the heart of everything we do. Federal counterterrorism funds make sure our police, fire, and emergency teams are ready to respond when it matters most. Pulling that support forces smaller cities to stretch already limited resources, and that puts our residents at risk.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “These funds are critical to ensuring that we have all the necessary tools to combat the threats that municipalities and our homeland face on a daily basis,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “Our citizens have made it clear that we should never sacrifice public safety because of politics. If these draconian cuts materialize, it will endanger the safety of residents in my community and residents across New York State. Our first responders and citizens deserve the necessary training and equipment to carry out their public safety duties. I urge all New Yorkers to contact their Congressional representatives and demand swift restoration of these funds.”

City of Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie said, “Communities like Peekskill are on the front lines of public safety every day. Federal support helps us invest in the tools and training that smaller cities cannot shoulder alone. Pulling back this funding puts added strain on local resources and makes it harder to deliver the protection our residents count on.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, "For cities like Newburgh, every dollar of homeland security funding matters. These cuts don’t just reduce budgets — they limit our ability to invest in prevention, preparedness, and rapid response when crises occur. Our residents deserve the full commitment of every level of government to keep them safe, and this decision moves us in the wrong direction.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Cuts of this magnitude put communities like Kingston at greater risk. These funds support the very tools and training our first responders rely on to keep residents safe — from intelligence sharing to emergency preparedness and transit security. New York remains a top target, and we need sustained federal partnership, not retreat, to protect our people.”