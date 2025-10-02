13 New Community Behavioral Health Clinics

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 13 new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics have been designated, fulfilling her pledge to triple the number existing statewide by this summer. Administered by the state Office of Mental Health in partnership with the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, these clinics provide fully integrated person-centered and trauma-informed care for New Yorkers experiencing behavioral health issues regardless of their ability to pay for this treatment.

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics help New Yorkers access a full array of treatment options to address their needs and connect with specialized care,” Governor Hochul said. “By tripling these clinics statewide, we are reducing unnecessary hospital visits, fostering relationships among community healthcare providers, and eliminating gaps in our system of care.”

New York now has 39 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics statewide to collectively provide walk-in, immediate integrated mental health and substance use disorder services for an estimated 187,000 individuals annually. OMH provided $265,000 in start-up funding to establish each of the 13 new clinics, which received federal certification in July and include:

Thrive Wellness and Recovery in the North Country

in the North Country The Child Center of NY in Queens

in Queens Pesach Tikvah in Brooklyn

in Brooklyn Metropolitan Center for Mental Health in New York

in New York Jewish Board in Staten Island

in Staten Island Risewell Community Services on Long Island

on Long Island Horizon Health Services in Western New York

in Western New York Family Counseling Center of Fulton County, Inc. in the Mohawk Valley

in the Mohawk Valley CASA Trinity in the Southern Tier

in the Southern Tier Family Counseling Services of Cortland in Central New York

in Central New York Finger Lakes Counseling & Recovery Agency in the Finger Lakes

in the Finger Lakes Access Supports for Living in Mid-Hudson

in Mid-Hudson Family and Children’s Association on Long Island

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics help New Yorkers improve their mental health by making it easier to get into treatment and can help them avoid unnecessary hospital visits. They build better relationships between hospitals and community health care providers, increase funding for providers in underserved areas through enhanced Medicaid payments, and blend mental health, substance use disorder, and physical health treatment services.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Integrated care is a crucial component in our efforts to expand access to mental health treatment statewide. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics provide a single access point where New Yorkers can access a full array of services in one place. By tripling these clinics statewide, Governor Hochul is fulfilling her commitment to ensure all New Yorkers have access to quality mental health care.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “These programs provide multiple behavioral health services in one location, giving people easy and fast access to a multitude of mental health and addiction services. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts to expand this initiative in every region of the state, we have been able to reach more New Yorkers with the vital care and support that they need.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Our friends, family, and neighbors facing mental health battles need and deserve our support. I am proud to deliver federal funding to expand access to mental health services and applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to putting federal dollars to work opening new clinics for New Yorkers in every corner of the state. These new behavioral health clinics will ensure more New Yorkers from Western New York to the Hudson Valley can access the mental health resources and specialized care they need.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Every New Yorker deserves access to affordable, high-quality behavioral health care. I’m grateful these newly certified clinics will provide essential support and treatment services across our state. In Washington, I will keep fighting to secure federal funding for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, support investments that expand access to care, and build a stronger behavioral health system.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics provide vital mental health and substance use services for New Yorkers and Americans across the country. I applaud these 13 newly certified clinics in New York so that they can provide essential health care to those who need it most, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Mental health care should be affordable and accessible across this great state. I’m grateful to my friend Governor Hochul for ensuring New York State remains at the forefront of healthcare quality and accessibility. I look forward to continuing to work together to do right by New Yorkers.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “As Congressional Republicans continue to dismantle our healthcare safety net and ignore a growing mental health crisis, New York is leading the way in getting people the care they need. We must continue tearing down barriers to mental health care and remove the stigma of seeking help. This announcement will change lives for the better.”

Representative Tom Suozzi said, “At a time when SAMHSA and Medicaid funding are being cut, I’m proud to celebrate the Family and Children’s Association’s selection as a certified community behavioral health clinic serving our Nassau County and Long Island communities. FCA does excellent work to fight against the stigma of mental health. This certification will allow them to serve as a 'one-stop shop' where people struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues can come to receive all the help they need in one place. By offering a wide variety of integrated services under one roof, FCA will make mental healthcare more accessible to those who need it most.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “The designation of Family Counseling Services of Cortland as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic means more New Yorkers will have access to the treatment and support they need to overcome the crisis of overdose and addiction and confront mental health challenges. I’m deeply grateful to the behavioral health professionals providing this care in our communities and to Governor Hochul for her leadership in making these investments possible.”

State Senator John Liu said, “Since the pandemic, New York has been reeling from a mental health crisis, and these Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are stepping up in a big way to provide support and care to those suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. Expanding and strengthening this network of clinics will ensure more New Yorkers in northeast Queens and across the state will have access to high-quality care.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Mental health is the foundation upon which every dream, every family, and every community stands. For too long, too many New Yorkers have waited in the shadows of stigma and scarcity, denied the care that should be their right. With this historic expansion of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics—including the Metropolitan Center for Mental Health in my own district—our state is sending a clear and compassionate message: health care must not be measured by one’s wealth, but by our shared humanity. This investment is more than bricks and clinics—it is hope made tangible, justice made accessible, and a promise fulfilled to those who have carried their struggles in silence. With this expansion, we are charting a future where no one is left behind on the path to healing.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “One of the biggest barriers to receiving mental health care is a lack of access. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics meet people where they are by providing trauma-informed care for individuals experiencing behavioral health issues, even if they cannot pay for treatment. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Office of Mental Health for designating thirteen new clinics to provide lifesaving care for the safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Every community has felt the impact of the mental health and substance use crisis, and expanding treatment and recovery services in areas that have long lacked equitable access to care will save lives and ensure our neighbors get the help they need. We’re thrilled state funding is being used to establish a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Ulster County at Access: Supports for Living — a critical step toward expanding urgently needed behavioral health care in the Mid-Hudson Valley.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Mental health and substance use treatment programs change and save lives; however, they only work when they are within reach of New Yorkers. The addition of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, including Risewell Community Services and the Family and Children’s Association here on Long Island, will expand access so more people can get the support they need. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in making these services a priority and improving access throughout the state.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Access to quality and affordable mental health services is a fundamental need in our communities. As a member of our Senate Mental Health committee, far too often, I see families in New York and our region struggle to access mental health and addiction care resources. I am thrilled that Family Counseling Services of Cortland is included in this new investment in our mental health infrastructure. I was proud to support this project and I thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in fully integrated person-centered and trauma-informed care.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “The designation of more Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics throughout the state, including Family and Children’s Association’s Hicksville location is most welcome news. I applaud Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to providing access to mental health care and treatment for addiction to all New Yorkers regardless of their financial situation.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Community Behavioral Health Clinics are vital to ensuring that New Yorkers have access to the comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder care that they need to stay healthy and thrive. Expanding these clinics across the state will provide unprecedented access to this care, reduce stigma, and ensure that no one is turned away due to their inability to pay. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for investing in programs that will save lives and strengthen communities.”

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest said, “As a nurse and a longtime advocate for mental health treatment, I am happy that the residents of my district will now have access to a state-designated Community Behavioral Health Clinic. I look forward to partnering with the Governor, OMH, and OASAS to continue expanding access to community mental health treatment for Brooklynites and all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “In Northern Manhattan, we know how deeply mental health and substance use challenges affect our families, friends, and neighbors. Too often, people in our community have been left without the care and support they need. This new behavioral health clinic in our district is not just an investment in services — it’s an investment in dignity, in hope, and in saving lives. I thank Governor Hochul for bringing resources directly to communities like ours, so every New Yorker, no matter their income, can get the care they deserve.”

Assemblymember Kwani B. O’Pharrow said, “I’m excited for all 13 centers on achieving certification of Community Behavioral Health Clinics. This milestone is a critical investment in the health and well-being of all New Yorkers. As a member of the NYS Legislature, we must ensure that these clinics not only open their doors but also receive the sustained funding necessary to meet the needs of those struggling with behavioral health challenges. These clinics are more than facilities, they are lifelines for individuals and families. Our collective support is both policy and a moral responsibility.”

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics help connect individuals with or directly provide treatment services, including screening and assessments; patient-centered treatment planning; and outpatient mental health and substance use services; 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention, and crisis stabilization. In addition, these facilities provide outpatient primary care screening and monitoring; targeted case management; psychiatric rehabilitation services; peer and family support services; and intensive community-based behavioral health care for veterans and members of the armed services.

The state prioritized high needs counties and underserved areas when identifying the newly funded clinics. The federal government certified the first 13 clinics in July 2024 and the remaining 13 last month.

New York was one of eight states chosen as part of a two-year demonstration program by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which led to the certification of the state’s first 13 clinics in 2017. In 2023, Governor Hochul pledged $16.2 million to triple these clinics in her historic $1 billion plan to dramatically expand access, reduce wait times, and ensure appropriate levels of care for all New Yorkers living with mental illness.