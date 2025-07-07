15th Annual Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta Officially Announced

logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hon. H. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment for Antigua and Barbuda, will lead a delegation to the 15th Annual Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta, scheduled for August 9 in Sag Harbor, New York.Recognized as the sailing capital of the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda returns as host of this celebrated Regatta, held in partnership with i-tri, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women across the East End of Long Island through triathlon training and mentorship.The festivities will kick off on August 7 with a cocktail reception hosted by Argentinian-born designer Diego Binetti at his concept store, Love Binetti, in Sag Harbor. On August 8, Minister Fernandez will host an exclusive media luncheon.The main event on August 9 will feature over 20 yachts competing in a handicapped race around Noyack Bay, organized by the Peconic Bay Sailing Association. The winning team will earn the region’s most coveted sailing prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to Antigua to participate in the 2026 Antigua Sailing Week (April 25–May 1, www.sailingweek.com ).The Regatta celebrates the vibrant cultural and maritime ties between Antigua’s historic English Harbour and the Hamptons’ Sag Harbor, while advocating for youth development through sport.The weekend will conclude with the “Taste of Antigua and Barbuda” Awards Party at Bell & Anchor, a popular local restaurant. The event is expected to attract diverse attendees, including sailing enthusiasts, local dignitaries, community members, and special guests such as current Mayor Tom Gardella and former Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca.Antigua and Barbuda Images: aandbtourism.fotoseeker.com ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine, and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches—one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108 square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles northeast of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.CESSIE CERRATOTHE PORTFOLIO MARKETING GROUP301 EAST 57th STREET l FLOOR 3 l MANHATTAN l NY 10022T. 212.490.2098 C. 555.555.5555E cessie.c@pmgroup.bz W www.pmgroup.bz Website: visitantiguabarbuda

