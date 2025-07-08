Two Days, Two Artists, One Powerful Mission: Cancer Can Rock Comes to Phoenix, Amplifying Hope Through Music

Cancer Can Rock Logo David Pataconi - Recording in Phoenix on July 13th at The Saltmine Studio Oasis Rio Scafone - Previous Cancer Can Rock Featured Artist

Nonprofit empowers musicians facing cancer with professional recording experiences

This session isn’t just about music—it’s about celebrating strength, talent, and the human spirit.” — Katie Daryl, Creative Director of Development

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, the healing power of music is hitting Phoenix in stereo. Cancer Can Rock, a national nonprofit that uplifts musicians battling cancer through professional recording experiences, is proud to announce its debut studio sessions in the Valley. In a landmark two-day event, the organization will record two musicians on back-to-back days: Andy Shriver on July 12 and David Pataconi on July 13, both at the legendary Saltmine Studio Oasis. David’s session will feature a deeply personal single—a tribute to the friends, family, and community who have supported him throughout his treatment journey.

Founded in 2013 by producer and cancer survivor Jim Ebert, Cancer Can Rock has helped more than 60 artists nationwide transform their stories into professionally produced songs and videos. Each session brings together top-tier studio musicians, engineers, and videographers to capture not only a high-quality recording but also an emotional interview that preserves the artist’s voice and vision for their loved ones.

“This session isn’t just about music—it’s about celebrating strength, talent, and the human spirit,” said Katie Daryl, Creative Director of Development at Cancer Can Rock. “When David and Andy finish their recording sessions, they will each have a single and music video that not only honor their personal journeys but also aim to inspire others.”

As a special part of the day, teens from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center will be invited to observe David Pataconi’s July 13th session as well as tour The Saltmine Studio Oasis, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at professional music production. The Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free after-school training in music, dance, art, and vocational programs for teens ages 12–20, helping young people discover their talents and connect with peers across Phoenix, Mesa, and Goodyear. Though the day offers valuable exposure for the next generation of artists and producers, the spotlight will remain firmly on David’s artistry, resilience, and the healing power of music.

Once released, both David and Andy’s singles will be available for purchase at cancercanrock.bandcamp.com, with all proceeds supporting Cancer Can Rock’s mission to fund future recording sessions for musicians living with aggressive cancers. Their music videos will also be available online.

While based in the Washington, D.C. area, Cancer Can Rock now supports artists across the country—from Detroit and Nashville to Phoenix and Los Angeles. In 2024, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, internationally renowned singer-songwriter musicians, partnered with Cancer Can Rock to create Folk Cancer: The Kate McGarrigle Project—a musical tribute to their late mother and a powerful collaboration that celebrates and preserves the voices of musicians facing cancer.



About Cancer Can Rock

CANCER CAN ROCK is a 501(c)(3) that provides gifted musicians, diagnosed with aggressive cancer, a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with top industry professionals to ensure their musical legacy and contribution to the arts is made. To learn more or get involved, visit cancercanrock.org.

About the Arizona Cancer Can Rock Featured Artists

DAVID PATACONI (Tucson resident) was diagnosed with Stage IV mucinous adenocarcinoma and has been receiving treatment at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. David has been producing, mixing, and mastering music since 2007, expertly blending ’80s synthwave, retrowave, and gritty industrial rock into genre-bending tracks. His songs—built on memorable hooks and uplifting, positive messages—have topped the Christian Music Weekly charts nationally, offering listeners both encouragement and a powerful sonic escape.

ANDY SHRIVER (Phoenix resident) was diagnosed with Stage 3b colon cancer and has been in remission since 2023. Andy cut his teeth on the DC/Baltimore club circuit at 16 and later refined his guitar prowess under jazz luminary Carl Filipiak. From new-wave mainstay Nerve Endz to a decade-long run with Junior Cline’s Recliners and intelligent classic rock with Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, Andy has played alongside legends and for thousands of fans. Since relocating to Arizona in 2015, he’s continued to electrify local stages with bands like Southwynd and Bounty Hunter—and through his spirited solo performances.

Cancer Can Rock - Inside Story - From Some of the Folks Who Make It Happen

