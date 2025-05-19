Annual Benefit Concert Continues Tradition of Supporting Musicians Fighting Cancer on Memorial Day Weekend

NoVA MusicFest Banner NoVA MusicFest Stage NoVA MusicFest Deck Seating

868 Estate Vineyards Presents the 5th Annual NoVA MusicFest – Sunday, May 25, 2025

HERDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 868 Estate Vineyards is proud to announce the return of the 5th Annual NoVA MusicFest, an all-day outdoor concert event on Sunday, May 25, 2025, benefiting the nonprofit organization Cancer Can Rock.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Loudoun County’s wine country, this family-friendly festival will feature live music, award-winning wines, local food vendors, craft artisans, and plenty of open space for guests to relax and enjoy the day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Cancer Can Rock, a nonprofit that gives musicians facing aggressive cancer the opportunity to professionally record their music and leave a lasting legacy.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a better lineup anywhere in the area,” says Cancer Can Rock founder Jim Ebert. “We’re bringing together musicians who’ve collectively won more than 90 Wammies (Washington Area Music Awards), many play on stages across the country and the globe.”

Presale tickets are $25 and include automatic entry into a special raffle to win tickets to see Barenaked Ladies at Wolf Trap! Tickets at the gate will be $35. Children under 16 are free, and dogs are welcome in all outdoor areas.

“This is a fantastic way for the community to come together—to enjoy great music, food, and wine—while helping musicians facing major health challenges,” says Nancy Deliso, co-owner of 868 Estate Vineyards. “All of the ticket proceeds go to support Cancer Can Rock’s mission.”

Cancer Can Rock is a 501(c)(3) that provides gifted musicians, diagnosed with aggressive cancer, a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with top industry professionals to ensure their musical legacy and contribution to the arts is made. To learn more, check out Cancer Can Rock at https://cancercanrock.org.

868 Estate Vineyards is a Loudoun County, VA vineyard, concert venue, and event space located just North of Hillsboro, VA. With over 120 acres of meadows, vineyards and fields, there's plenty of space to spread out. Family-friendly, dog-friendly. Explore 868 Estate Vineyards at https://868estatevineyards.com.

Join us for a day of music with a mission—and help make a lasting impact through the power of song.

