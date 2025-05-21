Music with a Mission: Winery’s Annual Benefit Concert Supports Musicians Fighting Cancer

NoVA MusicFest Banner NoVA MusicFest Stage Nova MusicFest Deck Seating

NoVA MusicFest Returns for 5th Year at 868 Estate Vineyards, Benefiting Cancer Can Rock – Sunday, May 25, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 868 Estate Vineyards is excited to announce the return of the 5th Annual NoVA MusicFest on Sunday, May 25, 2025. This all-day outdoor concert event, set against the picturesque backdrop of Loudoun County’s wine country, will raise funds for Cancer Can Rock, a nonprofit that gives musicians facing aggressive cancer the opportunity to professionally record their music and leave a lasting legacy.

The family-friendly festival will feature live performances by talented local musicians, award-winning wines from 868 Estate Vineyards, delicious food from regional vendors, and a selection of unique craft artisans. With plenty of open space to relax and enjoy the festivities, this year’s NoVA MusicFest promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

“This year’s lineup is one of the best we’ve ever had,” says Cancer Can Rock founder Jim Ebert. “We’re bringing together musicians who’ve collectively won more than 90 Wammies (Washington Area Music Awards), and many play on stages across the country and the globe.”

Presale tickets are $25 and include automatic entry into a special raffle to win tickets to see Barenaked Ladies at Wolf Trap! Tickets at the gate will be $35. Children under 16 are free, and dogs are welcome in all outdoor areas.

“NoVA MusicFest is an incredible way for the community to come together—to enjoy great music, local food, and award-winning wines—all while supporting musicians facing major health challenges,” says Nancy Deliso, co-owner of 868 Estate Vineyards. “100% of ticket proceeds go to Cancer Can Rock’s mission.”

Cancer Can Rock is a 501(c)(3) that provides gifted musicians, diagnosed with aggressive cancer a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with top industry professionals to ensure their musical legacy and contribution to the arts is made. To learn more, check out Cancer Can Rock at https://cancercanrock.org.

868 Estate Vineyards is a Loudoun County, VA vineyard, concert venue, and event space located just North of Hillsboro, VA. With over 120 acres of meadows, vineyards and fields, there's plenty of space to spread out. Family-friendly, dog-friendly. Explore 868 Estate Vineyards at https://868estatevineyards.com/.

Join us for a day of music with a mission—and help create a lasting impact through the power of song.

Cancer Can Rock - Inside Story - From Some of the Folks Who Make It Happen

Legal Disclaimer:

