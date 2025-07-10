National CACFP Association to Attend ANC 2025 in San Antonio

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) will participate in the School Nutrition Association’s Annual National Conference (ANC) , taking place July 13–16, 2025, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.Afterschool and summer nutrition programs remain critical in addressing ongoing food insecurity among children. While millions participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), only one in sixteen eligible children receive an afterschool supper, and in 2024, just one in seven accessed a summer lunch. The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) offer essential opportunities to expand access to meals beyond the school day and throughout the summer months.NCA will be available at Kiosk Booth #118 in the ANC Exhibit Hall to provide resources, guidance and support to schools and organizations interested in offering Afterschool and Summer Meals. Attendees can learn how to determine program eligibility, access tools for implementation and identify potential sponsors to support their meal service efforts.Exhibit Hall HoursMonday, July 14: 9:30 am – 2:30 pmTuesday, July 15: 12:30 pm – 2:30 pmIn addition, NCA will lead an educational session focused on practical strategies and best practices for expanding meal access throughout the year:Session Title: Expanding Meal Access: Afterschool and Summer Meals Make CentsDate: Sunday, July 13Time: 10:30 am – 11:30 am CentralLocation: Room 302ABCThe session will be moderated by Isabel Ramos-Lebron, MS, RDN, LD, Senior Nutrition Education Specialist at NCA. Expert panelists will include Robin Hernandez (Senior Manager, Center for Best Practices, No Kid Hungry, Share Our Strength), Maggie Mae Kennedy (Assistant Director, Spring Branch ISD), Clarissa Hayes (Deputy Director, Child Nutrition Programs & Policy, Food Research & Action Center (FRAC)) and Heather Guzman (Director of Meal Programs & Compliance, San Antonio Food Bank).The session will address how integrating CACFP and SFSP with NSLP and SBP can provide students with consistent access to nutritious meals throughout the year. The topics will include program transitions, effective service models and strategies to support student and staff engagement.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

