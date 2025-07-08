CyberRisk Collaborative Announces $1M in Grants to Expand Access to Cybersecurity Resources for SMBs and Public Sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CyberRisk Collaborative, the nation’s leading professional and leadership development platform serving the cybersecurity community, today announced the launch of the Cyber Resilience Fund, a $1 million grant program designed to help small and midsized businesses (SMBs), state and local governments, and mission-driven organizations access essential cybersecurity resources.The fund will provide direct financial assistance to reduce costs associated with accessing the CyberRisk Collaborative’s portfolio of services and solutions, aimed at improving cyber resilience in the face of growing threats.Eligible organizations can access grants to receive CRC Accelerator Program services which delivers practical tools, training, and expert advisory resources to accelerate cybersecurity strategy development without the need for expensive external consultants.Program benefits include:- CISO-developed toolkits with step-by-step implementation guides and customizable templates- One-on-one “Ask-the-Expert” advisory sessions with experienced CISOs- Daily “Morning Security Intelligence Report” summarizing key headlines and emerging threats, ad-free- Full scholarships to premier industry events, including InfoSec World and Identiverse- A 12-week leadership development programThe Cyber Resilience Fund was created in response to escalating cyber threats, including the proliferation of AI-driven attacks, the unchecked spread of shadow IT, and increasingly aggressive campaigns by nation-state actors from Russia, China, Iran, and other adversaries.“SMBs are the backbone of our economy, and cybercriminals and nation-state actors don’t discriminate based on an organization’s size,” said Executive Vice President, CRA Communities, Parham Eftekhari. “This fund ensures that even the smallest organizations can leverage the same caliber of intelligence and resources that Fortune 100 CISOs rely on.”The Cyber Resilience Fund complements the CRC’s broader efforts to expand access to trusted cybersecurity resources and peer-driven expertise across the public and private sectors.About the CyberRisk CollaborativeThe CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC), a part of CyberRisk Alliance, advances the careers of current and future cybersecurity leaders with a community-first ethos that puts CISOs at the center of executive development.Learn more at www.cyberriskcollaborative.com

