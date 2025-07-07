Pulse of the City News Recognizes Contractors for 14 Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three contractors are honored by Pulse of the City News for their commitment to customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News recently acknowledged the continuing efforts of three contractors in reaching the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction, awarding them again with the Pulse Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. of Kensington, Maryland, has been serving residential customers since 1966. Family owned and operated, the company specializes in high-efficiency cooling and heating systems that provide total comfort throughout the home. Davis & Davis also offers special preventative maintenance programs designed to ensure optimum performance of its heating and cooling systems. The company’s skilled, factory-trained technicians are just a phone call away for general maintenance, installation or repairs. In fact, service is available seven days a week and is always handled by a friendly, professional Davis & Davis employee — never a subcontractor. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/davis-and-davis-a-c-and-heating-inc-Kensington-MD Sequoia Roofing, Inc. in Escondido, California, performs residential roofing services throughout the greater San Diego community. The full-service contractor specializes in composition shingles, concrete tile, clay tile and metal roofing with the highest quality products and craftsmanship. The company’s hallmark is technical precision backed by hospitable customer service under the leadership of Owner Michael Rochholz. He brings his small-town Midwest roots and values to his business mindset, always giving clients a helping hand, not cutting corners, and delivering the highest quality roof as if it were his own. The team at Sequoia Roofing always exceeds customer expectations with hard work, integrity and superior workmanship. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/sequoia-roofing-inc-Escondido-CA CertaPro Paintersof Southern NH and Newburyport/Haverhill, located in Salem, New Hampshire, offers the best of both worlds. As a member of CertaPro Painters, the largest painting company in North America, it has the resources of a big company but the customer service of a small, local contractor. Performing professional painting services for both residential and commercial clients, the company is fully focused on providing clients with an extraordinary experience. What matters most is their complete satisfaction. In fact, everything the CertaPro team does is about ensuring a successful project for its clients, focusing on several key tenets to help it meet that goal: deliver what you promise, have pride in what you do, respect the individual, practice continuous improvement, and embrace possibilities. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/CertaPro-painters-of-southern-nh-newburyport-haverhill-Salem-NH Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

