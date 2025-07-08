Oola Bowls® Opens New Location at The Grove in Malvern, PA on July 12 with Grand Opening Celebration

Oola Bowls Malvern, PA Oola Bowls Malvern, PA Grand Opening July 12th. First 50 guests get a FREE bowl! Oola Bowls Summer Menu Oola Bowls Blue Spirulina

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to open its second Chester County location at The Grove in Malvern, PA on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Grand opening festivities begin at 10am and are open to the public.To celebrate this occasion, the first 50 guests will receive a free bowl beginning at 10am, while supplies last. The grand opening day will feature live music and face painting from 10am – 1pm, as well as other family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.After the first 50 free bowls are served, as part of the week-long celebration, customers will receive one free “Kicker” – a nutrient-rich topping such as fresh fruit, nut butters, protein, collagen, and turmeric – on any purchase, available through Sunday, July 20. Plus, starting 4pm daily from Saturday, July 12 through Sunday, July 20, guests can enjoy a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer on “Swirls,” Oola Bowls’ unique açaí soft-serve recently introduced in this summer’s menu lineup.The Malvern grand opening includes Oola Bowls’ full summer menu, which has five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. This month, guests can also enjoy a limited-time offer with blue spirulina , a vibrant blue superfood that comes from a natural algae known for its amazing health perks. Similar to açaí and pitaya, blue spirulina is a plant-based protein that gives a nourishing boost and is loaded with antioxidants to help fight free radicals.The local community received a special sneak peek of “what happiness tastes like” at Vanguard Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on their Malvern campus.“We loved getting a chance to meet the community early and celebrate with the Vanguard team,” said Ed Ferderbar, Franchise Owner of Oola Bowls Malvern and father to Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “Being part of such a meaningful milestone and sharing what happiness tastes like was the perfect way to kick things off before our official grand opening in Malvern on July 12.”All stated promotions and festivities will only be available at Oola Bowls Malvern location at The Grove, 10-20 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355, while supplies last.Oola Bowls invites locals, families, businesses and health-food enthusiasts to join the celebration and experience their signature fresh bowls, vibrant smoothies, and upbeat atmosphere at its Malvern location. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Malvern on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsMalvern) or visit www.oolabowls.com/malvern-grand-opening/ About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

