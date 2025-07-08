Nothreat Launches Enterprise Agentic AI Framework for Immediate, On-Premise Threat Investigation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™ , a UK-based AI cybersecurity startup, has introduced AI Analyzer — a unique, fully autonomous Enterprise Agentic AI framework that operates entirely on-premise to investigate and summarize cyber threats with unmatched speed. The system delivers threat reports up to 15 times faster than conventional tools, enabling security teams to respond in real time.According to IBM’s Report , organizations that implemented AI and automation extensively shortened breach lifecycles by nearly 100 days and reduced costs by over $1.8 million per incident, underlining how critical speed and automation are in today’s threat landscape.Nothreat’s AI Analyzer is a self building, dynamic graph of intelligent agents that timely analyzes alerts, investigates threat vectors, and generates natural-language reports that explain the attack pattern, source behavior, and recommended response. Teams can identify persistent threats from specific regions, detect internal anomalies in traffic flow, or trace the escalation path of credential misuse — along with clear, tailored mitigation suggestions. This makes the AI Analyzer valuable not only during active incidents but also for audit prep, compliance tracking, and risk reporting across IT, compliance, and operations teams.Key product differentiators include:- On-Premise Deployment. All data stays within the organization; no reliance on external cloud services and no risks for any sensitive data leaks.- Speed. Up to 15x faster than traditional incident analysis workflows.- Accuracy. Delivers verifiable, statistically grounded insights through a structured reasoning engine—eliminating hallucinated or unreliable AI outputs.- Platform Agnostic. Seamlessly integrates with existing SIEMs or other tools.The data intelligent Agentic AI system is especially suited for high-compliance industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, retail, and government-adjacent enterprises, where response time, data privacy, and infrastructure control are essential. Unlike SaaS-based cybersecurity tools, Nothreat’s solution operates entirely within the organization’s perimeter, ensuring total data sovereignty and eliminating third-party exposure. In an era where enterprise data is increasingly being fed into external AI systems without clear oversight, Nothreat’s on-premise approach provides the assurance that no sensitive information leaves your infrastructure, removing the risk of unauthorized use, data leakage, or LLM training misuse.“The current cybersecurity landscape shows us just how swift and sophisticated modern attackers can be,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. “To stay ahead, we need defense systems that move just as fast. That’s why we developed an AI agent capable of instant reasoning, full autonomy, and precise reporting directly within the enterprise perimeter. Fighting AI-driven threats requires deploying AI where it matters most: fast, secure, and under control.”The new product is part of Nothreat’s unified cybersecurity Platform, designed to deliver deep insight and autonomous protection across enterprise infrastructure. At the core of Nothreat’s innovation is its internal scientific AI research team, whose foundational research has led to the creation of two flagship products: CyberEcho, an advanced trap-based (honeypot) solution, and AIoT Defender, an AI-powered detection system trained on both CyberEcho's decoy-generated data and live device network traffic. Utilizing an in-house structured reasoning engine, the new agent provides telemetry-driven, hallucination-free analysis with guaranteed accuracy.The AI Analyzer is now available for enterprise deployment. For more information, visit nothreat.io.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform — an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.io

