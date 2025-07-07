SCHNEEBERGER selects York County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SCHNEEBERGER, a global leader in linear technology, today announced it selects York County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $3.2 million investment will create 101 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in Switzerland in 1923, SCHNEEBERGER specializes in the manufacture of customized and high-precision linear technology including linear bearings, gear racks and mineral casting.

SCHNEEBERGER will lease a 42,000-square-foot facility, located at 656 Red River Road in Rock Hill, to serve its growing customer base in the electronics, medical device and packaging industries. The new operation will be the company’s first U.S.-based mineral cast production facility.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the SCHNEEBERGER team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to announce that for the first time, our company will establish mineral cast manufacturing operations in the United States – in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This decision reflects our confidence in the region’s exceptional workforce, robust technical training infrastructure and the area’s growing population, which together create a dynamic environment for innovation and growth. Rock Hill’s outstanding quality of life and welcoming community make it an ideal location for our growing business. We are especially excited to bring our sustainable, cold-casting manufacturing technology to the U.S., where we will produce high-performance equipment bases that serve a wide range of industries. This marks a significant milestone for our company, and we look forward to building strong partnerships and a bright future in South Carolina.” -SCHNEEBERGER Mineralcast President and General Manager George Blaha

“We are proud to celebrate another win for South Carolina’s dynamic manufacturing industry. SCHNEEBERGER’s $3.2 million investment and 101 new jobs will strengthen York County’s economy and support local families. We congratulate the company and look forward to the impact they will make in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“SCHNEEBERGER’s investment in York County will add to South Carolina’s impressive manufacturing industry while creating meaningful opportunities for our people. We are grateful the company selected South Carolina for its newest operation and look forward to supporting its growth in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We welcome SCHNEEBERGER to York County and thank them for choosing our community for their first South Carolina operation. Their decision to bring quality jobs here reflects the kind of thoughtful growth that York County values.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“I’m thrilled to welcome SCHNEEBERGER to Rock Hill. As a family-owned and operated company, SCHNEEBERGER has built their success on innovation, reliability and lasting partnerships. We look forward to the company’s continued success and growth. The people of Rock Hill continue to profit from strong manufacturing employers and corresponding positive impact on wages.” -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

