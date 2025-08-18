Governor Henry McMaster Suspends Bethune Town Councilman John Anthony Heflin
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the indictment of Bethune Town Councilman John Anthony Heflin, Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-28, suspending Heflin from office.
Heflin is suspended until he is formally acquitted, convicted, or a successor is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever event occurs first.
For more information, view the Executive Order here.
