OSCE study visit on Small Arms and Light Weapons strengthens co-operation between Sweden and Ukraine

From 24 to 26 June 2025, the OSCE’s Conflict Prevention Centre facilitated a study visit to the Swedish National Police Force in Stockholm for Ukrainian specialists working on small arms and light weapons (SALW) control. Participants included representatives from the National Police of Ukraine, State Border Guard Service, State Customs Service and Security Service.

Hosting the visit, Swedish specialists presented their national firearms legislation and shared good practices on border management, detection methods, forensic analysis and investigations of cases of illicit trafficking of SALW. The visit strengthened collaboration and professional relationships between Ukraine and Sweden in firearms control, countering smuggling, and border security.

By enhancing the authorities’ skills and capacities, this initiative boosted the co-ordination efforts within the National Firearms Focal Points and the National Coordination Centre of Ukraine, recently established to strengthen collaboration and improve response to security threats.

The visit was organized under the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project supporting Ukrainian authorities in preventing and combating illicit trafficking in weapons, ammunition, and explosives. It aimed to foster international collaboration and enhance Ukrainian authorities’ expertise in this field.