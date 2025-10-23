ODIHR opens election observation mission in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, 23 October 2025 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission (EOM) for the 30 November early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, following an invitation from the national authorities and in accordance with its mandate.

The mission is led by Tamás Meszerics and consists of a core team of 12 experts based in Bishkek and 30 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 29 October. In addition, ODIHR plans to request 300 short-term observers, to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the conduct of the elections for their compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all aspects of the election process, including the conduct of the campaign, including on social networks, the work of the election administration at all levels, election legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, media coverage, election dispute resolution, and the work of citizen observer groups. They will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

Meetings with representatives of state authorities, political parties, civil society, the media and the international community form an integral part of the observation.

On election day, the ODIHR mission will join efforts with a delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) to observe the opening of polling stations, voting, the counting of ballots and the tabulation of results.

ODIHR will publish an interim report some two weeks prior to the elections to update the public and media on the observation mission’s activity, and the day after the elections, a statement of preliminary findings will be presented at a press conference. A final report containing an assessment of the entire election process and recommendations will be published some months after the elections.

The ODIHR Election Observation Mission and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek operate separately and independently under their own mandates. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Kyrgyzstan, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/kyrgyzstan.

