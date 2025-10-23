Territorial election commissions receive training on good practices for conducting transparent elections

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in collaboration with the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), convened a two-day workshop in Tashkent on 20 and 21 October for members of territorial election commissions and staff of the Central Election Commission.

During the event, titled “International Electoral Standards and the Practice of Conducting Elections in Uzbekistan”, participants familiarized themselves with key international electoral standards and engaged in discussions on their practical application in the national context.

The event was opened by Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, and Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

“Election management bodies are fundamental to ensuring transparency and fostering public confidence in the electoral process,” Ambassador Karttunen said.

“The professionalism, impartiality and openness of members are key factors in building trust among citizens. Ongoing investment in training, technological innovation and effective communication remains essential to strengthening trust in democratic institutions

The workshop focused on the challenges faced by election commissions in the administration of elections, with participants engaging in constructive dialogue to identify practical and context-specific solutions.

In June, the PCUz commissioned a comprehensive analysis of ODIHR’s recommendations on Uzbekistan’s 2024 parliamentary elections. This analysis is intended to facilitate implementation of these recommendations.

The PCUz will continue to working closely with the Central Election Commission in supporting the ongoing development of transparent and credible election processes in Uzbekistan.